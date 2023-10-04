AGS is Dropping Hits at G2E 2023: 'Best Slot Product,' 'Best Table-Game Innovation,' '#1 New Indexing Online Games'

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") in Las Vegas, to be held October 10 to 13, marks the beginning of a new era for PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry.

The Spectra™ Era has begun. Bonus Spin™ Xtreme Power Up! Mega Diamond™

At G2E, AGS invites customers "backstage" to experience a legendary lineup of star-studded products taking center stage at booth 1253, including a new slot cabinet, game themes and product configurations, as well as innovative table enhancements and a turbo-charged lineup of new interactive game content.

Drop It Like Its Slot: Spectra Climbing the Charts & Dropping Hot New Configs

Following the successful launch of its chart-topping portrait upright cabinet Spectra UR43™ in 2022, AGS introduces its second cabinet in the Spectra™ line and a new premium configuration:

Spectra™ UR49C features a towering 49-inch curved monitor and enlarged button deck along with an expanded library of high-performing games .

features a towering 49-inch curved monitor and enlarged button deck along with an expanded library of high-performing games Spectra™ UR43 Premium includes a regal billboard-style digital display and thematic merchandising available in various inline and pod configurations.

"This year's G2E represents a significant step towards our unprecedented slot strategy transformation. Our products and strategy are fully aligned towards growing our market position to become a leading slot supplier to the gaming industry," said Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots. "We have elevated our people, processes, and products and we are in full launch mode."

Remixing Award-Winning Brands – And Making Them Even Better

AGS will showcase its deepest and most diverse pipeline of new games to date, featuring extensions of several of its most successful game themes, iterations of market-resonant game mechanics and cutting-edge innovation.

Triple Coin Treasures Gold™ , a four-pot twist on the original Triple Coin Treasures™ game family, which was recognized as a "Best Slot Product" in the 2024 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards.

, a four-pot twist on the original game family, which was recognized as a "Best Slot Product" in the 2024 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards. The return of Cornsquealius, everyone's favorite vivacious pig, in Rakin' Bacon Odyssey® and Rakin' Bacon Sahara®.

Longtime player-favorite Fu Nan Fu Nu Prosperity™ and Fu Nan Fu Nu Longevity™, now with premium merchandising.

Staying On Beat with The Industry's Best Table Progressives

Innovating on the high-performing, award-winning progressive system Bonus Spin™ Xtreme, AGS' tables division will release new features to further enhance the experience for players.

Bonus Spin™ Xtreme Power Up! includes a wheel triggered by individual hands for non-community table games.

includes a wheel triggered by individual hands for non-community table games. The high-hand jackpot feature offers players a progressive jackpot for making top individual hands.

"Our Bonus Spin Xtreme showcase at G2E is another solid example of how we don't stop innovating on a great idea, and the new features we are showing are great examples of how we continue to push the envelope on what's possible with our progressive platforms," said John Hemberger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Table Products. "In line with being relentless with product enhancements and refinements, we continue to fine-tune our Pax S card shuffler and grow our support network across the country."

In addition, AGS' single-deck shuffler, Pax S® is back with its most feature-rich software ever, including added game configurations and enhanced efficiency and serviceability.

Interactive Games Topping the Charts & Reaching New Heights

AGSi, AGS' interactive division, achieved new levels in 2023 with the entrance into British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Italy, Romania, and West Virginia jurisdictions and most recently ranking #1 for Top Indexing New Online Slots per the September '23 Eilers-Fantini Online Game Performance Report.

AGSi debuted its first persistence titles from the Ultimate Choice Jackpots® game family this year and successfully entered the online stepper product category with the release of Mega Diamond™–accompanied by a modernized UI layout. Underscored by a marquee year, AGSi plans to release its first online table game among the 50 games it plans to introduce to the market in 2024 and become the first supplier to offer table progressives online.

