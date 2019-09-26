AGS' Meredith McEvoy Named 'Emerging Leader of Gaming 40 Under 40'; To Be Honored During Global Gaming Expo October 14-17

Along with the other 'Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40' honorees, McEvoy will be recognized during the ELG 40 Under 40 cocktail reception on Wednesday, October 16 during the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") in Las Vegas.

AGS Chief Technology Officer Sigmund Lee said, "Meredith is an exceptional team member and has made many contributions in a short period of time. She's a driven professional who is focused on quality, process improvement, and is passionate about the product development process. In addition to Meredith's significant contributions at AGS, her service to the community and volunteer work in advancing young engineers, particularly through the Georgia Tech STEM program, is inspirational."

As Engineering Operations Director, McEvoy and her team are instrumental in managing the product-development process for AGS' slot division. She joined AGS in 2016 and has been instrumental in leading the development process for many product launches, including the Company's gaming platforms and systems. McEvoy has also played a key role in the rapid office expansions for the R&D organization that are critical to AGS' continuing growth.

Before joining AGS, McEvoy had a successful seven-year career as Senior Project Engineer with Lockheed Martin, one of the U.S.'s foremost defense contractors. She graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology ("Georgia Tech") with a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations

jboguslawski@PlayAGS.com

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications lolson-reyes@PlayAGS.com

©2019 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify trademarks which are not registered on any country wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

Related Links

http://www.playags.com

