AGS names Anthony Abrahamson Senior Vice President, AGS Interactive.

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, "Anthony is a strategic thinker and proven operator whose experience will help us grow our burgeoning interactive business over the next several years. Anthony has fostered strong relationships with operators, regulators, and suppliers in the real-money gaming space, both in New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as in Europe, and we're excited to leverage his experience, successful track record, and business savvy to accelerate opportunities in the real-money gaming and social gaming space."

Abrahamson joins AGS from Prepaid Network Inc., where he served two years as Senior Vice President and General Manager. In this role, he managed the company's global business, which delivers innovative payment solutions to its merchants to maximize payment success for their customers, including the Wyrz virtual prepaid Visa® card.

Before that, Abrahamson served as the General Manager, Senior Vice President, and Compliance Officer for Sportech Inc. – DraftDay Gaming, a firm that managed and operated a white-label Daily Fantasy Sports ("DFS") platform for B2B and B2C operations that was later acquired by NYX Gaming Group. Earlier in his tenure at Sportech, he served as the company's General Manager iGaming and Senior Vice President.

He also served as the Vice President of Business Operations at Tribeca Tables Software Limited, later acquired by Playtech, where he managed and operated the most successful internationally aggregated multi-license/multi-player online poker software platform.

Previously, Abrahamson held numerous other leadership roles focused on iGaming, iSports, Daily Fantasy Sports, and FinTech, with an emphasis on launching, managing, and operating digital gaming and payment platforms for leading companies; owning sales strategy and customer integration; and delivering hyper-growth, successful and compliant operations; and record revenue. Abrahamson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a law degree and is an admitted and practicing attorney of the Supreme Court of South Africa.

Abrahamson said, "It's an exciting time to join AGS because the Company is truly committed to aggressively grow both their B2B online social white label casino business, and their real-money business and their library of internally developed and third-party games. The AGS executive team is smart, passionate, and experienced; I'm so excited to be a part of the Company's bright future."

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

