AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on "Play Mohawk" Social Casino App

This AGS Social WLC™ partnership with Akwesasne includes a pivotal CMS integration, providing an even more robust self-funded marketing channel. This enhanced version of AGS' Social WLC will enable Akwesasne's players to view and earn card points and status within the Play Mohawk app along with customized offers and promotions that they can redeem at the land-based casino.

"This is a momentous Social WLC deal for AGS because our custom-branded social casino with CMS integration offers the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort a 360-degree view of their players at home, in the casino, and on the go," said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS. "More importantly, the CMS integration enables the casino to deliver offers and promotions through the app that drive their players back to the casino. Akwesasne's players will also get to socially experience more than 50 of our most exciting and best-performing games before playing them on the casino floor."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with AGS to offer our expansive player base new ways to engage with our brand outside the casino and reap rewards for that interaction through our new Play Mohawk social casino app," said Emily Lauzon, Interim General Manager of Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort. "Having the connection to our CMS elevates our marketing opportunities in new ways, and we plan to take full advantage of how we can customize offers and promotions that compel players to make additional visits to our casino floor."

The Akwesasne Play Mohawk social casino app will be available on the most popular mobile and web platforms for social casino fans — iOS and Android. As part of the agreement, Akwesasne receives a fully casino-branded app with content managed by AGS, live operations scheduling, segmentation, player targeting, analytics and customer support — along with a core suite of 50+ proven land-based game titles and a strong pipeline of new game content.

AGS soft-launched its turn-key Social White Label Casino ("Social WLC") solution in mid-2017 and now has nearly a half-dozen partners. The key benefit of AGS's Social WLC platform is that it has been battle-tested in the highly competitive social casino market and now supports gaming operators' player-engagement initiatives, with powerful brand extension, communications, promotions, and monetization features.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly-rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more about us at www.playags.com.

