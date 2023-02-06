AGS Partners with DraftKings Casino to Offer Award-Nominated Online Slot Games

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced a new online game content partnership with DraftKings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG). Per the terms of the arrangement, AGS will provide DraftKings Casino with over 20 of its proprietary slot titles to help turbocharge DKNG's North American i-casino operations.

AGS interactive slot content

AGS currently has over 10 titles live with DKNG in New Jersey, including popular player-favorites River Dragons®, Fu Nan Fu Nu™, Rakin' Bacon!®, Jade Wins®, Capital Gains®, and two games from the Imperial 88® game family: Peacock Beauty® and Tiger Lord®. Additional new titles are scheduled to go live in the months ahead, including the planned release of the highly acclaimed Golden Wins Deluxe® game theme, which is nominated in the 5th Annual Eilers & Krejik Gaming (EKG) Slot Awards in the iGaming category for top-performing new online game.

"The launch of AGS' real-money gaming ("RMG") content on DraftKings Casino represents a considerable accomplishment for the Company," said Gary Hardy, AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager of Interactive. "We are pleased to provide DraftKings players in New Jersey with the differentiated, exciting, and high-energy gaming experiences we are known for delivering, and we are excited to further expand our partnership with DKNG moving forward."

DraftKings customers in New Jersey can play these games on www.casino.draftkings.com. Available on desktop, iOS and Android.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

