AGS President And CEO David Lopez Named A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2019

Among the approximately 900,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, Lopez earned a 98% approval rating among employee reviews, while the average CEO approval rating is 69%, demonstrating extremely high levels of leadership, performance, vision, trust, engagement, conviction, and communication. Lopez ranked 15 out of 50 CEOs in the small-to-medium company category.

Lopez's award as Top CEO follows the Company's recent 2019 award as one of 'Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®' in 2019 – the third year in a row AGS has won this honor. The Company was also named among the 'Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation®' for the second year in a row.

AGS Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Investor Relations Julia Boguslawski said, "This is an incredible honor for David, who through his leadership and passion, drives the AGS culture to be the best in our industry. The fact that our own employees anonymously and voluntarily gave David 98% approval ratings on Glassdoor.com demonstrates that he is a tremendous leader, visionary, and a CEO of and for the employees – driven to foster a work environment where people can be creative, feel recognized and rewarded, and are passionate about doing their best work for our customers and our shareholders. David does so much more than just drive our strategy and vision – he connects and galvanizes our team to be the best we can be."

Glassdoor President and Chief Operating Officer Christian Sutherland-Wong said, "It's an honor to recognize incredible leaders who, from their employees' perspectives, exemplify exceptional vision, trust, and communication. Glassdoor's Top CEOs award continues to be more competitive every year, and I congratulate each leader on their achievement. Today's job seekers are looking for leaders who share their values and will empower them to bring their full selves to work. More and more, we're seeing Top CEOs make decisions to shape the culture of their organizations to help recruit and retain quality talent, which has a direct correlation to fueling business success."

When employees submit reviews about their company on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate various factors about their employment experience, including their overall satisfaction and other workplace attributes like senior management. As part of these ratings, employees are also asked to rate whether they approve, disapprove, or are neutral about the job their CEO is doing.

Glassdoor's Top CEOs in 2019 were determined using company reviews shared by U.S. based employees throughout the past year. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.

For the complete list of all Glassdoor Top CEOs winners in 2019, please visit https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-LST_KQ0,8.htm.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. The company is on a mission to help people everywhere find a job and company they love. In pursuit of the mission, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

