AGS Receives Provisional Michigan iGaming Supplier License

Once the state's online gaming program is live, AGS will offer its proven and high-performing land-based game content to licensed online operators in the state through its powerful Remote Gaming Server. With a robust library that includes high-performing and retail-proven AGS game content such as Capital Gains®, Fu Nan Fu Nu®, Golden Wins®, Jade Wins®, Longhorn Jackpots™, and Rakin' Bacon!®, AGS delivers an exceptional play experience.

AGS Executive Vice President Matt Reback said, "We are excited about being awarded our provisional iGaming license in Michigan and look forward to helping the state launch its new iGaming program. We are confident that Michigan is going to be a strong market for us, with three commercial casinos that cater to a repeat player base, and player familiarity with AGS games due to the popularity and longevity of our land-based games in the Michigan market."

AGS' online game content is live and engaging players in regulated markets in Europe and Latin America, as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania in the United States, with Michigan expected to be the Company's next expansion. The Company also partners with many of the world's largest online operators to provide AGS game content and engaging games from third-party suppliers through its AxSys™ Games Marketplace.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

AGS Media Contacts:

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Laura Olson-Reyes, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications

[email protected]

