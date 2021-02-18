AGS' Starwall™ x Orion Immersive Video Canvas Surpasses 350 Games

AGS started taking orders for the Starwall in the spring 2020, and despite the global pandemic, the product has consistently performed above expectations and has won two innovation awards – the Silver Medal for 'Best Slot Product' in the 2019 Gaming & Technology Awards, and the Gold Award in the 'Top 20 Most Innovative Gaming Technology Awards 2020'.

AGS Senior Vice President of Sales Adam Whitehurst said, "The Starwall is an absolute showstopper, recognized by operators for its ability to activate just about any area of a casino floor with its vibrancy, its game synchronization, and its ability to deliver a theater-like experience to players. Whether it is installed in the middle of a casino or along a wall, the Starwall illuminates the casino floor."

A first-of-its kind, the Starwall combines hundreds of direct-view LED tiles to create a seamless video backdrop measuring 8 ½-feet wide by 8 ½-feet deep. Fitting sleekly and securely with three-packs and six-packs of premium Orion Portrait games, the Starwall adds attraction through high-impact motion graphics and celebratory animations complementary to the game theme.

AGS launched the Starwall in Class III and Class II markets with its new 88 Tian Lun™ family – starting with Jade Wins Deluxe® and Golden Wins Deluxe®. The game titles offer the same proven player-favorite features that have made the classic Jade Wins® and Golden Wins® casino-floor top performers, while adding a thrilling bonus wheel.

And the Company is developing a robust library of follow-on Starwall titles, including new 88 Tian Lun titles Grand Ox Wins™ and Piggy Wins™, followed by Lucky Panda™ and Phoenix Magic™. Another new family, Golden Dragons™, will debut later this year, featuring AGS' first player-selectable multi-denomination games.

Whitehurst said, "We are excited about the early Starwall performance and are confident that this is just the beginning of the potential for this product, with a strong lineup of new follow-on game titles and our development team's focus on adding even more immersion and interaction with game-play from both a visual and audio perspective."

