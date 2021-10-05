AGS' Table Products Division Takes Home Top Industry Awards

AGS' Senior Vice President of Table Products John Hemberger said, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Bonus Spin Xtreme got the recognition it deserved. From the get-go, this product has been a game changer that has helped AGS in its pursuit to be the No. 1 table game progressives company in the world. We are also proud to recognize the captain of our Sales team – Jamie Smith – as a rising star in gaming. Jamie's positive energy and laser-focus on winning have fueled the efforts of our Sales team and our ability to grow our footprint with leading-edge products like Bonus Spin Xtreme. Her leadership will continue to drive us forward as we capitalize on the significant greenfield in front of us."

The annual GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are the industry's most prestigious awards for technology, products, and services that enhance the gaming experience. Last year, Bonus Spin Xtreme won the Silver award for 'Best Table-Game Product or Innovation,' and this year the judges selected it to win the top Gold award. Bonus Spin Xtreme was also shortlisted in the 2021 Global Gaming Awards as 'Product Innovation of the Year', recognized because it is the only table progressive which can link all tables within a casino and offer a single shared progressive jackpot. At this year's G2E, customers will see how AGS has expanded the player universe by allowing Bonus Spin Xtreme integration onto community-style games like roulette, craps, and baccarat – a first of its kind.

The Emerging Leaders of Gaming program through The Innovation Group annually honors young professionals making significant impacts in the casino gaming industry. Smith was selected from more than 125 candidates nominated and is being recognized for being well equipped too lead the industry out of these extraordinary times and uniquely informed to direct its future.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com

