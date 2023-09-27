AGS to Offer its High-Performing, Chart-Leading Products to Two New Jurisdictions

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced it recently received approval to place its growing portfolio of high-performing electronic gaming machines ("EGMs") and table products with casino operators in Colorado and Missouri. This entrance marks a significant milestone for AGS and further supports the Company's mission to become a top-tier gaming supplier in North America.

Long Bao Bao™ from the Triple Coin Treasures™ game family, featured on the Spectra™ UR43 portrait upright cabinet.

"Getting licensed in these two important jurisdictions is a meaningful piece of AGS' overall growth strategy, in combination with the investments we have made in hiring top talent within R&D and expanding our game studios worldwide," said Mark DeDeaux, AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots. "We are pleased to be able to offer our high-performing, chart-topping new products to customers in both the Colorado and Missouri markets."

The entrance into the new jurisdictions comes on the heels of the Company's successful launch of its latest portrait upright cabinet, Spectra™ UR43, featuring its market-resonant Triple Coin Treasures™ game family. The proven three-bag style games have been a hit with players across North America and are among AGS' first placements in Colorado and Missouri. Spectra UR43 launched earlier this year with a bang; the cabinet has topped the Eilers & Krejcik Game Performance survey for nine consecutive months since January 2023.

Players can find Triple Coin Treasures in Colorado casinos: Century Casino & Hotel Central City, Golden Nugget Cripple Creek, and Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk. In Missouri, players can find AGS games at Horseshoe St. Louis, River City Casino Hotel, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa, Harrah's Kansas City, Bally's Kansas City Casino, and Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

