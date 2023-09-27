AGS to Offer its High-Performing, Chart-Leading Products to Two New Jurisdictions

News provided by

AGS

27 Sep, 2023, 09:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS or "the Company"), a leading supplier of slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced it recently received approval to place its growing portfolio of high-performing electronic gaming machines ("EGMs") and table products with casino operators in Colorado and Missouri. This entrance marks a significant milestone for AGS and further supports the Company's mission to become a top-tier gaming supplier in North America.

Continue Reading
Long Bao Bao™ from the Triple Coin Treasures™ game family, featured on the Spectra™ UR43 portrait upright cabinet.
Long Bao Bao™ from the Triple Coin Treasures™ game family, featured on the Spectra™ UR43 portrait upright cabinet.

"Getting licensed in these two important jurisdictions is a meaningful piece of AGS' overall growth strategy, in combination with the investments we have made in hiring top talent within R&D and expanding our game studios worldwide," said Mark DeDeaux, AGS Senior Vice President and General Manager, Slots. "We are pleased to be able to offer our high-performing, chart-topping new products to customers in both the Colorado and Missouri markets."

The entrance into the new jurisdictions comes on the heels of the Company's successful launch of its latest portrait upright cabinet, Spectra™ UR43, featuring its market-resonant Triple Coin Treasures game family. The proven three-bag style games have been a hit with players across North America and are among AGS' first placements in Colorado and Missouri. Spectra UR43 launched earlier this year with a bang; the cabinet has topped the Eilers & Krejcik Game Performance survey for nine consecutive months since January 2023.

Players can find Triple Coin Treasures in Colorado casinos: Century Casino & Hotel Central City, Golden Nugget Cripple Creek, and Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk. In Missouri, players can find AGS games at Horseshoe St. Louis, River City Casino Hotel, Hollywood Casino St. Louis, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa, Harrah's Kansas City, Bally's Kansas City Casino, and Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City.

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

AGS Media Contact:
Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected]

Nikki Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

AGS Investor Contact:
Brad Boyer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Operations
[email protected]

©2023 AGS LLC. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All and ℠ notices signify trademarks, which are not registered on any country-wide basis. Products referenced herein are sold by AGS LLC or other subsidiaries of PlayAGS, Inc.

SOURCE AGS

Also from this source

AGS Appoints Bob Blair as Deputy General Counsel

AGS REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.