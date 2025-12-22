AGs Unite to Keep Gift Cards Safe

PSAs Raise Awareness and Encourage Reporting of Gift Card Fraud During Peak Redemption Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance (GCFPA) today announced 14 state attorneys general (AGs) from across the United States have come together to launch a nationwide public service announcement (PSA) aimed at educating consumers about the threat of gift card fraud. This collaborative effort comes as millions of Americans prepare to redeem gift cards received during the holiday season—a prime opportunity for scammers to target unsuspecting individuals.

The PSAs will run December 26, 2025, through January 31, 2026, and feature a unified message from state AGs that gift cards are safe while urging consumers to remain vigilant against gift card scams. The campaign highlights common fraud tactics, offers tips for safe gift card usage, and encourages the public to immediately report any incidents of gift card fraud to their respective state attorney general offices.

"By joining forces with AGs, the top legal and consumer protection officer in each state, we're sending a powerful message to the criminals committing gift card fraud and giving consumers tools to protect themselves and loved ones," said Lisa LaBruno, Executive Director of the RILA Communities Foundation which leads the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance. "It takes a village to combat gift card fraud, and it's critical to get the word out so consumers know about these scams and how to avoid them."

The GCFPA and participating AGs urge consumers to reject unsolicited demands for gift card payments, refrain from sharing gift card numbers or PINs with untrusted sources, check gift card balances only through retailers' official websites and inspect packaging for signs of tampering. Consumers whose gift cards are drained or have been scammed should report the incident to their state attorney general's office.

"State attorneys general remain committed to holding scammers accountable for gift card fraud and crimes against consumers. Attorneys general take these crimes very seriously and will continue to use the full range of their authorities to investigate, prosecute, and prevent this conduct," said Karen White, Executive Director, Attorney General Alliance (AGA). "By working collaboratively with law enforcement and with other stakeholders, attorneys general want to send a clear message that fraudulent activity will not be tolerated and hope to give consumers the tools and the confidence to recognize and prevent these crimes."

Participating AGs include:

• Arkansas: Tim Griffin • Kentucky: Russell Coleman • Delaware: Kathy Jennings • Michigan: Dana Nessel • District of Columbia: Brian L. Schwalb • Nevada: Aaron Ford • Georgia: Chris Carr • Oregon: Dan Rayfield • Illinois: Kwame Raoul • Pennsylvania: Dave Sunday • Iowa: Brenna Bird • South Dakota: Marty Jackley • Kansas: Kris Kobach • Washington: Nick Brown

For more information about the PSA campaign and resources on preventing gift card fraud, please visit the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance website or your state attorney general's official page.

The Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance (GCFPA) formed in 2024, is led by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Communities Foundation (RCF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with a mission to promote, foster, and encourage the vibrancy of communities in which retailers operate by supporting efforts to advance economic health and public safety. The GCFPA was created to educate lawmakers and the public about gift card fraud, enhance collaboration among the private and public sectors to investigate criminal activity, and drive innovation to combat fraud.

