AGs Unite to Keep Gift Cards Safe

Delaware AG Jennings Joins National PSA Campaign to Encourage Reporting of Gift Card Fraud

DOVER, Del., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honorable Kathy Jennings, Attorney General of Delaware, together with Attorneys General from 13 other states, launched a public service announcement (PSA) campaign paid for by the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance aimed at protecting consumers from the growing threat of gift card scams. This collaborative effort comes as millions of Americans prepare to redeem gift cards received during the holiday season—a prime opportunity for scammers to target unsuspecting individuals.

Watch AG Jennings' Gift Card PSA

The PSAs will run December 26, 2025, through January 31, 2026, and feature a unified message from state AGs that gift cards are safe while urging consumers to remain vigilant against gift card scams. The campaign highlights common fraud tactics, offers tips for safe gift card usage, and encourages the public to immediately report any incidents of gift card fraud to their respective state attorney general offices.

Watch the National PSA

Gift card scams often involve fraudsters impersonating trusted organizations or individuals and pressuring victims to purchase gift cards and share the codes. These schemes can result in significant financial loss and emotional distress for consumers.

"By joining forces with AGs, the top legal and consumer protection officer in each state, we're sending a powerful message to the criminals committing gift card fraud and giving consumers tools to protect themselves and loved ones," said Lisa LaBruno, Executive Director of the RILA Communities Foundation which leads the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance. "It takes a village to combat gift card fraud, and it's critical to get the word out so consumers know about these scams and how to avoid them."

"State attorneys general remain committed to holding scammers accountable for gift card fraud and crimes against consumers. Attorneys general take these crimes very seriously and will continue to use the full range of their authorities to investigate, prosecute, and prevent this conduct," said Karen White, Executive Director, Attorney General Alliance (AGA). "By working collaboratively with law enforcement and with other stakeholders, attorneys general want to send a clear message that fraudulent activity will not be tolerated and hope to give consumers the tools and the confidence to recognize and prevent these crimes."

To recognize and avoid gift card scams, consumers should remember: government agencies and reputable companies will never demand payment via gift cards; requests for immediate action or secrecy are red flags.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a gift card scam, report the incident to the Delaware Attorney General's Office immediately. Every report helps us track criminal activity and build stronger cases against criminal networks operating gift card scams.

Participating AGs include:

Arkansas: Tim Griffin Delaware: Russell Coleman Delaware: Kathy Jennings Michigan: Dana Nessel District of Columbia: Brian L. Schwalb Nevada: Aaron Ford Georgia: Chris Carr Oregon: Dan Rayfield Illinois: Kwame Raoul Pennsylvania: Dave Sunday Iowa: Brenna Bird South Dakota: Marty Jackley Kentucky: Kris Kobach Washington: Nick Brown

For more information about the PSA campaign and resources on preventing gift card fraud, please visit the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance website or your state attorney general's official page.

The Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance formed in 2024 and is part of the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Communities Foundation (RCF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, with a mission to promote, foster, and encourage the vibrancy of communities in which retailers operate by supporting efforts to advance economic health and public safety. RCF leads the Gift Card Fraud Prevention Alliance (GCFPA) which was created to educate lawmakers and the public about gift card fraud, enhance collaboration among the private and public sectors to investigate criminal activity, and drive innovation to combat fraud.

