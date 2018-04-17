AGS will Continue to Prove it’s “Obsessed with the Game™” at NIGA 2018

"We're obsessed with developing innovative new solutions to help power the success of Tribal Gaming properties across the country," said David Lopez, President and CEO of AGS. "We've been committed to expanding our hardware and game offerings year over year, and this year is no exception. We are excited to showcase a wide range of new, visually-stunning hardware and deeply creative game content from our slot, table game, and social casino product lines, offering our customers even more ways to increase performance."

Headlining the company's slot products is the Orion Slant, the newest member of its award-winning OrionSM cabinet line with its distinctive U-shaped lighting design. Featuring a stunning LCD topper and button deck, 32" top monitor, 24" bottom monitor, and a USB charging port, the Orion Slant takes the proven performance of the original Orion Portrait and transforms it into a smart, slant-top footprint for ideal sightlines and an immersive gaming experience. Available for sale or lease with a game library based on established math models, new titles such as Dragon Fa™, Phoenix Fa™, and Fu Nan Fu Nu Lucky Dragons™ include player-favorite game mechanics like progressive pick bonuses, volatility pickers, vibrant crisp graphics, and 420 eye-catching emotive LED lights.

Adding to the lineup of innovations, nearly every game across three different cabinet lines – ICON, Orion Portrait, and Orion Slant – will be connected to the powerful Xtreme Jackpots® multi-level progressive ecosystem. This innovative progressive connection increases excitement across the casino floor by building larger, more meaningful jackpot amounts that hit more frequently. The company will also have new Xtreme Jackpots game titles on display for its core cabinet ICON, like Fu Pig™, and Golden Skulls™, along with new games for Orion Portrait like Ghost Bear: Growling Boost™, Forest Dragons™, and Shou Hu Shen. Each game within these offerings feature distinctive bonuses, stunning graphics, engaging sounds, and captivating math models.

With more than 2,400 placements across the country, AGS' table product portfolio continues to expand and at this year's show the company will feature its innovative new multi-level, must-hit-by STAX™ progressive technology. Attendees will get a chance to see how STAX easily integrates with hit games like Super 4™ blackjack and Royal 9™ baccarat to increase jackpot wins and engagement across the pit. In addition, the company's highly-anticipated DEX S™ single-deck card shuffler will also be on display, along with the popular game Criss Cross Poker™ with Bonus Spin™ and AGS' newest blackjack derivative One and Done 21™, which offers players a simple way to win with no hitting, standing, doubling, or splitting.

AGS will also demonstrate new features to its white-label social casino offering, Social WLC™, including the ability to connect to casino management systems for enhanced loyalty and rewards capabilities. This enhanced version enables players to view and earn card points and status within a casino's self-branded Social WLC app as well as customized offers and promotions that they can redeem at the land-based casino. AGS soft launched its turn-key Social WLC solution in mid-2017 and now has approximately a half dozen partners. Its battle-tested platform supports gaming operators' player engagement initiatives by offering a self-funded solution for achieving brand extension, communications, promotions, and monetization goals.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly-rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more about us at www.playags.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Language

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-1 and its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018, as amended on March 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. AGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

