AGS Wins 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®' Award For Second Year In A Row

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS, (NYSE: AGS) (or the "Company"), a leading designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines, table products, and interactive solutions for the gaming industry, today announced that it won the 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation®' award for 2018 –the second year in a row that AGS has won this coveted distinction.

AGS also won Atlanta's 2018 and 2017 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, a testament to the Company's employee-focused culture at its R&D centers in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area.

Out of the 2,400 companies that submitted nominations for the 2018 Best and Brightest national award, only 512 were named to the prestigious Best and Brightest list.

AGS was selected following a confidential survey by an independent research firm of all U.S. employees that evaluated key measures in various categories, including compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievements and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez said, "We are elated to win the nation's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® two years in a row and dedicate this award to our employees. 2018 was an incredible year for AGS. We took the Company public and are now listed on the New York Stock Exchange, received key approvals that are fueling our growth, and announced several strategic acquisitions that will accelerate our momentum. But few events are as meaningful for us as this win, which underscores and recognizes our focus on having a great corporate culture in which our team loves coming to work every day, takes great pride in contributing to our shared success, and passionately believes in our mission and values."

Sponsored by the National Association of Business Resources, the 8th annual 'Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation' not only honors organizations as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, but also celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees' lives through culture, diversity, and community engagement.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program, sponsored by the National Association for Business Resources, identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. For more information, visit www.thebestandbrightest.com.

