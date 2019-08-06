AGTA Announces the 2019 AGTA Spectrum Awards™ Winners

"The judging week for the AGTA Spectrum Awards™ continues to be an absolute highlight of our year. When we see the entries coming into our office and those submitted during our New York City drop off program, there's always a lot of internal speculation about how the judges will respond to each piece. After all of these years, one thing is certain and that is that there is no way we can anticipate the dynamics that will develop within the panel, nor the pieces they will ultimately select after hours of contemplation and discourse," noted Douglas K. Hucker, AGTA CEO. "The spirit of collaboration within our extremely professional and diverse panel resulted in a number of first time winners. Within all categories, the quality of materials entered were absolutely superb."

Winners of the 2019 AGTA Spectrum Awards™ are:

Best of….

Best of Show

David Nassi, 100% Natural, Ltd. - 30.19 ct. untreated cushion-cut Tanzanian red Spinel.

Best Use of Color

David White, Aucoin Hart Jewelers - 18K yellow and white gold cufflinks featuring Sapphires (3.09 ctw.) accented with Diamonds (2.36 ctw.) and tsavorite Garnets (1.37 ctw.).

Best Use of Pearls

Chris Faber, Stuller, Inc. - 18K rose and white gold cufflinks featuring 12-15mm South Sea cultured Pearls accented with black Diamonds (5.69 ctw.) and Rubies.

Best Use of Platinum and Color

Roland Krainz, Krainz Creations - Platinum "Emergence" cuff bracelet featuring Sapphires (9.23 ctw.), Emeralds (1.41 ctw.), Rubies (1.08 ctw.) and Diamonds (1.17 ctw.) set on a stingray cuff.

Best Use of Platinum Crown

Heena Shah, Valani - Platinum "Nova" ring featuring 7.17 ct. hexagon Emerald accented with kite-shaped Emeralds (.98 ctw.) and Diamonds (2.63 ctw.).

Fashion Forward

Adam Neeley, Adam Neeley Fine Art Jewelry - Purple titanium, 14K white gold and green VeraGold "Aria" earrings featuring indicolite Tourmalines (41.45 ctw.) accented with tsavorite Ganrets (3.34 ctw.) and Diamonds (2.42 ctw.).

AGTA Spectrum Awards™

Bridal Wear

Bridal Wear - 1st Place

Bella Campbell, Campbellian Collection / BHI - 18K white gold bracelet featuring rainbow Moonstones (20.00 ctw.), blue Sapphires (2.0 ctw.) and Diamonds (2.51 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - 2nd Place

Lindsay Jane, Lindsay Jane Designs - Platinum "Inner Beauty" ring featuring a 3.71 ct. unheated purple Sapphire accented with Diamonds (1.54 ctw.) and Sapphire melee (.33 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - 3rd Place

Avi Raz, A & Z Pearls, Inc. - Platinum ring featuring a 4.75 ct. Emerald cabochon accented with Diamonds (1.63 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - Honorable Mention

Erica Courtney, Erica Courtney, Inc. - 18K yellow gold earrings featuring marquise-cut Morganites (19.78 ctw.) inlaid with marquise Diamonds (.61 ctw.) and accented with pear-shaped Diamonds (.60 ctw.) and Diamond melee (1.41 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - Honorable Mention

Evy Edelman, Designs by Evy - 18K white gold "Ice Butterfly" pin/pendant featuring carved white Jadeite accented with Emeralds (2.06 ctw.) and Diamonds (.56 ctw.) with a freshwater baroque Pearl and two Tourmalines (.45 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - Manufacturing Honors

William Travis, William Travis Jewelry - Platinum ring featuring a 1.82 ct. round blue Sapphire accented with light blue Sapphires (.10 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - Platinum Honors™

Erica Courtney, Erica Courtney, Inc. - Platinum ring suite featuring a 4.40 ct. oval white Sapphire accented with pear and round Paraiba Tourmalines (1.05 ctw.) and Diamond melee (1.34 ctw.).

Bridal Wear - Entry Platinum Innovation

Michael Endlich, Pave Fine Jewelry - Platinum "The Temple" ring featuring a 0.95 ct. brown Diamond.

Bridal Wear – WJA Gem DIVA™ Award

Caysie van Bebber, CvB Inspired Design - Platinum ring featuring a 3.36 ct. custom-cut hexagonal blue Sapphire framed with Onyx and accented with Diamonds (.20 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear

Business/Day Wear - 1st Place

Ricardo Basta, E. Eichberg, Inc. - 18K yellow gold "Karma Chameleon" ring featuring a 15.27 ct. barrel facet top Tourmaline accented with Sapphires (1.58 ctw.), tsavorite Garnets (1.46 ctw.), Rubies (.28 ctw.) and spessartite Garnets (.02 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear - 2nd Place

Lisa Linhardt, Linhaus / Linhardt - 18K yellow gold "Remolino" ring featuring a 11.32 ct. cushion-cut Emerald accented with Diamonds (.51 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear - 3rd Place

Mark Schneider, Mark Schneider Design - Platinum ring featuring an 11.06 ct. Aquamarine accented with Diamonds (.80 ctw.) and blue Sapphires (.65 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear – Honorable Mention

Almut Belote, Almut Belote Jewelry - 18K yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring a 4.30 ct. pear-shaped rubellite Tourmaline accented with teal round Tourmalines (.58 ctw.) and Diamonds (.40 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear - Honorable Mention and Manufacturing Honors

Gaston R. Rives, Gaston Jewelry Studio, Inc. - 18K white gold ring featuring a 5.38 ct. emerald-cut Mexican fire Opal set with Turquoise cabochons, tsavorite Garnets (.75 ctw.) and Diamonds (1.10 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear - Platinum Honors™

Oscar Heyman, Oscar Heyman - Platinum "Jellyfish" pendant featuring an 8.58 ct. Moonstone cabochon accented with Paraiba Tourmalines (4.07 ctw.) and blue Sapphires (2.55 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear - Entry Platinum Innovation

Myles Mindham, Mindham Fine Jewellery - Platinum brooch featuring a 56.18 ct. hexagonal Aquamarine cabochon accented with Kunzites (27.87 ctw.) and Diamonds (.84 ctw.).

Business/Day Wear – WJA Gem DIVA™ Award

Hisano Shepherd, little h by hisano shepherd - 14K yellow gold earrings featuring 6-11mm Tahitian cultured Pearls accented with black Diamonds (14.0 ctw.).

Classical

Classical - 1st Place

Jeffrey Bilgore, Jeffrey Bilgore, LLC - Platinum bracelet featuring a 3.00 ct. Russian demantoid Garnet accented with Russian demantoid Garnets (12.20 ctw.) and Diamonds (4.18 ctw.).

Classical - 2nd Place and Platinum Honors™

Beatrix Laura Jewels, B & W Jewels, LLC - Platinum necklace featuring a 23.89 ct. Aquamarine accented with Emeralds (2.89 ctw.), Aquamarines (22.92 ctw.) and Diamonds.

Classical - 3rd Place

Jeremy Dunn, Dunn & Co. - Platinum ring featuring a 5.57 ct. indicolite Tourmaline accented with Diamond melee (.63 ctw.).

Classical - Honorable Mention

Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp. - Platinum and 18K yellow gold ring featuring a 3.44 ct. unheated Burmese pigeon blood Ruby accented with Diamonds.

Classical - Entry Platinum Innovation

Michael Endlich, Pave Fine Jewelry - Platinum "Little Lilac" ring featuring a 1.85 ct. star Sapphire accented with Diamonds (.20 ctw.).

Classical - Honorable Mention and WJA Gem DIVA™ Award

Nikki Swift, Nicole Mera LLC - Platinum ring featuring a 4.88 ct. emerald-cut Tanzanian pink Spinel accented with Asscher-cut, baguette and round Diamonds (2.56 ctw.).

Evening Wear

Evening Wear - 1st Place

Tanja Schuetz, DuftyWeis Opals, Inc. - 18K white gold necklace featuring a 49.80 ct. boulder Opal accented with blue Sapphires (3.77 ctw.), tsavorite Garnets (3.11 ctw.) and Diamonds (1.12 ctw.).

Evening Wear - 2nd Place

Richard B. Berberian, Elyse Fine Jewelers - 18K white gold "Blooming" ring featuring Sapphires (2.13 ctw.) accented with white Diamonds (.86 ctw.) and chocolate Diamonds (.90 ctw.).

Evening Wear - 3rd Place

Everett Wiethorn, Everett Wiethorn Jewelry - 18K yellow gold and platinum "KHATUN" necklace featuring a 21.27 ct. Tourmaline accented with a 7.70 ct. Ruby, a pink Sapphire, white Diamonds (7.71 ctw.) and black Diamonds (.80 ctw.).

Evening Wear - Honorable Mention

Ricardo Basta, E. Eichberg, Inc. - 18K yellow gold "Zircon Suite" ring featuring inserts including a 6.84 ct. peach Zircon & orange Sapphires; an 8.43 ct. red Zircon & pink Sapphires; a 7.97 ct. blue Zircon & Rubies; a 6.45 ct. yellow Zircon & Garnets; a 6.61 ct. rose Zircon & Rubies.

Evening Wear - Manufacturing Honors

Michael Gauthier, Stuller, Inc. - Platinum ring featuring a 5.63 ct. Tanzanite accented with rhodolite Garnets (1.26 ctw.), Amethysst (1.02 ctw.) and Sapphires (0.93 ctw.).

Evening Wear - Platinum Honors™

Steph Farber, LeRoy Jewelers - Platinum necklace featuring graduated diamond-cut Aquamarines.

Evening Wear - WJA Gem DIVA™ Award

Buddha Mama - 20K yellow gold "Dreamcatcher" pendant featuring a 42.52 ct. cinnamon cushion-cut Zircon set with white and gray enamel with Diamond flowers and pears.

Men's Wear

Men's Wear - 1st Place

David White, Aucoin Hart Jewelers - 18K yellow and white gold cufflinks featuring Sapphires (3.09 ctw.) accented with Diamonds (2.36 ctw.) and tsavorite Garnets (1.37 ctw.).

Men's Wear - 2nd Place

Bert Esterhuysen, Henne Jewelers - 14K white and rose gold "Fourfold Cross" ring featuring a 5.94 ct. radiant-cut Diamond with cross inclusions accented with teal Sapphires (1.39 ctw.).

Men's Wear - 3rd Place

Chris Faber, Stuller, Inc. - 18K rose and white gold cufflinks featuring 12-15mm South Sea cultured Pearls accented with black Diamonds (5.69 ctw.) and Rubies.

Men's Wear - Platinum Honors™

Patrick Mohs, Patrick Mohs Jewelry - Platinum ring featuring a 3.49 ct. emerald-cut indicolite Tourmaline accented with fancy gray Diamonds (.31 ctw.) and white Diamonds (.27 ctw.).

AGTA Cutting Edge Awards™

All Other Cut Gemstones

All Other Cut Gemstones - 1st Place

David Nassi, 100% Natural, Ltd. - 30.19 ct. untreated cushion-cut Tanzanian red Spinel.

All Other Cut Gemstones - 2nd Place

Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co. - 16.65 ct. emerald-cut tsavorite Garnet.

All Other Cut Gemstones - 3rd Place

Mikola Kukuharuk, Nomad's - 10.10 ct. egg-shaped lavender Spinel.

All Other Cut Gemstones - Honorable Mention

Mikola Kukuharuk, Nomad's - 38.01 ct. oval mixed-cut Mandarin Garnet.

Carving

Carving - 1st Place

Meg Berry, Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society - 69.0 ct. carved rubellite Tourmaline, titled "Himalaya Rose."

Carving - 2nd Place

Nick Alexander, Alexanders Jewelers - 42.05 ct. Oregon Sunstone carving.

Classic Gemstone

Classic Gemstone - 1st Place

David Nassi, 100% Natural, Ltd. - 7.34 ct. untreated emerald-cut Zambian Emerald.

Classic Gemstone - 2nd Place

Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co. - 12.07 ct. unheated Sri Lankan blue Sapphire.

Classic Gemstone - 3rd Place

Allen Kleiman, A. Kleiman & Co. - 11.04 ct.unheated emerald-cut Sri Lankan yellow Sapphire.

Innovative Faceting



Innovative Faceting - 1st Place

Mark Gronlund, Mark Gronlund - 119.65 ct. specialty-cut Aquamarine, titled "Beyond."

Innovative Faceting - 2nd Place

Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry - 28.66 ct. specialty-cut bicolored Tourmaline.

Innovative Faceting - 3rd Place

Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry - 37.36 ct. specialty-cut Amethyst.

Innovative Faceting - Honorable Mention

Dalan Hargrave, GemStarz Jewelry - 23.84 ct. natural specialty-cut Aquamarine.

Objects of Art

Objects of Art - 1st Place

Logan Cutshall, Hunt Country Jewelers - 18K white, yellow and rose gold "Treasure Hunt" pendant featuring a 180 ct. rough Aquamarine accented with Heliodor,

Aquamarine, Opals, Emeralds, Rubies, Sapphires, Spinels and Andalusite.

Objects of Art - Honorable Mention

Llyn L. Strelau, Jewels by Design - "The Owl and the Pussycat" featuring Chrysocolla, Phophory, freshwater Pearl, cat's eye Chrysoberyl, Spinels, tsavorite Garnets,

Sapphires, rose Quartz and Diamonds.

Pairs & Suites

Pairs & Suites - 1st Place

Ben Kho, Kho International, Ltd. - Suite of princess-cut multicolored Beryl (181.44 ctw.).

Pairs & Suites - 2nd Place

Joseph Ambalu, Amba Gem Corp. - Pair of oval brilliant-cut untreated Colombian Emeralds (3.63 ctw.).

Pairs & Suites - 3rd Place

Mikola Kukuharuk, Nomad's - Suite of 20 leaf-shaped, mixed-cut Peridots (163.10 ctw.).

Pairs & Suites - Honorable Mention

Gil Goel, Gil Int'l - Suite of 16 untreated Brazilian Alexandrites (20.78 ctw.).

Phenomenal

Phenomenal - 1st Place

John Ford, Lightning Ridge Collection by John Ford - 6.90 ct. black Opal, titled "Lucky #7."

Phenomenal - 2nd Place

Robyn Dufty, DuftyWeis Opals, Inc. - 14.71 ct. Mexican fire Opal cabochon.

Phenomenal - 3rd Place

Robert Shapiro, Robert Shapiro - 16.85 ct. boulder Opal.

Phenomenal - Honorable Mention

Robert Shapiro, Robert Shapiro - 20.05 ct. wood replaced boulder Opal.

AGTA Spectrum Awards™ entries were judged on the basis of overall beauty and wear-ability, innovative design, effective use of materials, quality of gemstones, and quality of workmanship, broad‐based consumer appeal and potential to generate positive publicity for natural colored gemstones.

AGTA Cutting Edge Awards™ honor excellence and creativity in lapidary arts, including natural colored gemstones and cultured pearls, carvings and other gem materials.

Platinum Honors™, sponsored by Platinum Guild International, recognizes outstanding use of platinum in colored gemstone and/or cultured pearl jewelry in the five Spectrum Awards categories and for the Platinum Honors Innovation – Bridal Wear under $2,500 (semi-mount only), Platinum Honors Innovation – Classical under $3,500 and Platinum Honors Innovation – Day Wear under $2,000. PGI also awards two "Best of" awards – Best Use of Platinum and Color and Best Use of Platinum Crown.

WJA Gem DIVA ™ Awards celebrated its seventh year of association with the competition. WJA Gem DIVA™ Awards were presented in the Bridal Wear, Evening Wear, Classical and Business/Day Wear categories. All women who entered the AGTA Spectrum Awards™ competition were eligible for this category.

Manufacturing Honors recognizes outstanding use of colored gemstones and cultured pearls in jewelry appropriate to be manufactured in production quantities. All designs that qualify for judging in the AGTA Spectrum Awards™ competition will also automatically be qualified for Manufacturing Honors judging.

Fashion Forward Honors recognizes the outstanding use of colored gemstone and/or cultured pearl in artful, trend‐setting jewelry. All necklaces, earrings, bracelets or other jewelry that qualified for judging in the AGTA Spectrum Awards™ competition automatically qualified for Fashion Forward Honors judging.

