Agtonomy Integrates Smart Agriculture Equipment to Deliver First Autonomous Task Ecosystem

News provided by

Agtonomy

14 Feb, 2024, 10:05 ET

Next-Gen Software and Hardware Digitally Connects Tractors and Farm Tools

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable a step-change advancement in agricultural robotics, Agtonomy, a company specializing in advanced autonomous solutions, announced today the first-of-its-kind smart farm task ecosystem that digitally and autonomously connects self-driving tractors with farm tools and implements to create greater efficiency and sustainability in the field.

Continue Reading
An Agtonomy software and tele-guidance embedded tractor with a front-mounted Agtonomy Smart Toolbar attachment, part of Agtonomy's newly released Smart Farm Task Ecosystem digitally connecting self-driving tractors with autonomous farm tools and implements.
An Agtonomy software and tele-guidance embedded tractor with a front-mounted Agtonomy Smart Toolbar attachment, part of Agtonomy's newly released Smart Farm Task Ecosystem digitally connecting self-driving tractors with autonomous farm tools and implements.

"For autonomy to bring value to agriculture, we must think about tractors and farm tools like farmers do. Together," said Tim Bucher, Agtonomy CEO and co-founder. "While other companies have designed individual components of farm robotics, either self-driving tractors or autonomous implements, Agtonomy has connected the digital dots between machines to seamlessly and autonomously execute tasks while keeping farmers in control."

Combined with Agtonomy's TeleFarmer™ tele-guidance software and services app and through partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers, including Thiessen Tillage Equipment, OnTarget Spray Systems, KCI Manufacturing and Clemens Technologies, the Smart Farm Task Ecosystem gives farmers the advanced computing and AI-software and the farm-tested hardware needed to remotely plan and autonomously execute daily field tasks in orchard, vineyard, berry and specialty crop production.

"Unlike driving a car from point A to point B, no farmer goes 'tractoring.' Farmers use equipment for very specific, precise tasks that are becoming more challenging in today's environment," Bucher said. "By working with industry partners farmers know and trust on both the tractor and implement side, we can more rapidly scale a complete autonomous solution for farmers today."

Agtonomy's Smart Farm Task Ecosystem launched with four hardware solutions:

  1. Smart Take-Off (STO)™ – an easily-attached plug connector that provides power and data transfer between the tractor and tool implement attachments, replacing the industry-standard purely mechanical power take-off (PTO). Significantly more energy efficient than PTO's, the STO is also inherently safer and easier to use.
  2. Smart Toolbar – a generic, sensor-enabled intelligent toolbar that can carry numerous different types of smart weeding, mowing and cultivation tools. The smart toolbar captures and communicates information between the tractor and tools, enabling real-time response in a three-dimensional performance, such as automatically adjusting tool heights and widths to accommodate for plant spacing and terrain fluctuations.
  3. Smart Implement Sensors (SIS) – sensors placed on tools that collect data and communicate with the tractor's autonomous navigation system to modulate its speed, power or other metrics. SIS can be placed directly on existing implements or on the tractor itself.
  4. Smart Sprayers – spray nozzles that communicate with data sources, adjusting application rates to spot needs, allowing the ability to reduce or increase spray rates as the tractor moves based on computer vision-collected data such as canopy density, weed pressure or disease hotspots.

"Working with Agtonomy means equipment manufacturers like us can leverage their advanced computer science, engineering and robotic systems with the trusted brand and proven design of our farm tillage product line for solutions that are exponentially better than either of us could provide alone," said Ryan Thiessen, owner and operator of Thiessen Tillage Equipment headquartered in Canada.

The development of this ecosystem follows Agtonomy's partnership strategy aimed at rapidly scaling agricultural autonomy and robotic solutions for the greatest value to farmers. In January, Doosan Bobcat unveiled an Agtonomy software-embedded electrified autonomous tractor, following Agtonomy and OnTarget's debut of an all-electric, autonomous electrostatic smart sprayer last September.

The company plans to demonstrate this new ecosystem technology through farmer pilot programs, on-farm events and at upcoming trade shows, including the World Ag Expo.

About Agtonomy
Agtonomy is a California-based, farmer-founded software, services and technology company enabling autonomy to solve agriculture's most immediate and pressing problems, including labor scarcity, climate change and shrinking profit margins. Partnering within the equipment value chain for rapid commercialization, Agtonomy embeds their 'smarts' into brand-name tractors and implements, digitally transforming machinery into a remote-operated, task-driven ecosystem for safe, equitable, profitable and climate-smart agriculture. To learn more, visit www.agtonomy.com

SOURCE Agtonomy

Also from this source

Agtonomy Expands On-Farm Pilot Program to Drive Adoption of Agricultural Autonomy

Agtonomy Expands On-Farm Pilot Program to Drive Adoption of Agricultural Autonomy

Agtonomy, a leading software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture, announced today the 2024...
Agtonomy, On-Target Collaborate to Advance All-Electric Implement Ecosystems

Agtonomy, On-Target Collaborate to Advance All-Electric Implement Ecosystems

Agtonomy, a leading software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture, announced today a partnership ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.