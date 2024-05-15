Agtonomy Welcomes Jorge Heraud to its Board of Directors, Bolstering its Leadership in Agricultural Technology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agtonomy, a trailblazer in automation and AI solutions for agriculture and turf, is excited to announce the expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of Jorge Heraud, a luminary in the AgTech arena. Heraud's appointment is a strategic move, reinforcing Agtonomy's commitment to enhancing agricultural and land maintenance practices through innovative technology.

Jorge Heraud, former VP of Innovation at John Deere, now board member at Agtonomy.

Jorge Heraud has been a driving force in the AgTech industry, from his early days at Trimble to his impactful roles at Blue River Technology and John Deere. His journey in leading technological advancements in agriculture has left a lasting impact, including pivotal developments like the Autonomous Tractor introduced at CES 2022 and the innovative See & Spray Ultimate in 2023. His extensive experience and visionary outlook are perfectly in sync with Agtonomy's mission to innovate agricultural practices.

Reflecting on his new role, Heraud commented, "Agtonomy was the first company I sought out after my tenure at John Deere, drawn by their leadership in agricultural technology. I joined the team, excited by the opportunity to contribute to the innovative practices that set them apart in the industry."

Tim Bucher, CEO of Agtonomy, expressed his enthusiasm about Heraud joining the team, stating, "Having Jorge Heraud on our Board is a game-changer. His extensive background in agricultural technology and his visionary approach are precisely what we need to advance our mission. Jorge's insights and experience have already been invaluable as we continue to develop and deploy innovative solutions for the agricultural and turf industries."

Agtonomy, renowned for its advanced software, services, user experience, and partnering approach in its business model, addresses critical challenges in the agricultural sector, such as labor scarcity, sustainability, and profit margin pressures. The company's collaboration with top equipment OEMs, including Bobcat and numerous implement manufacturers, and its expertise in integrating 'smarts' into tractors and implements underscore its role as a digital transformation leader in agriculture.

Jorge Heraud's rich background in AgTech, combined with his educational credentials from Stanford University, positions him as a key asset to Agtonomy's ambitious agenda. This strategic addition to the Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Agtonomy, reinforcing its dedication to transforming industrial markets that are in desperate need of automation.

About Agtonomy

Agtonomy is transforming agriculture with advanced automation and AI solutions. Starting with specialty crops, we launched TeleFarmer™️ to tackle labor-intensive needs. Now expanding into ground maintenance and industrial applications, we partner with leading equipment manufacturers, like Doosan Bobcat, to integrate smart technology into equipment. Our experienced team addresses key challenges such as labor shortages, sustainability, and profitability, fostering sustainable and profitable operations.

Brooke Brown| [email protected].

SOURCE Agtonomy