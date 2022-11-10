AGU and TetraScience Partner in Response to Customer Demand for Accelerated Biopharma Process Automation in Research to Manufacturing

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, and AGU, a leading provider of middleware that connects to a wide range of sensors and analyzers, today announced a partnership in response to customer demand for accelerated process automation in research to manufacturing.

"We've long admired AGU's reputation in the field of connecting a large variety of devices across laboratories," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "They are an exemplary partner to the pharmaceutical industry, delivering the highest quality solutions to customers. We're thrilled to partner so our mutual customers can accelerate scientific and operational outcomes from the instrument level to enterprise IT, creating faster time to value and more robust workflows."

AGU's flagship product, the [email protected] Data Cockpit®️ (SDC), is used today by the 25 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world to standardize operations and measurements in validated and non-validated environments. Using robust drivers, their software extracts data ranging from simple instruments such as pH meters to more complicated instruments such as cell counters and metabolite analyzers, delivering time and cost savings to customers.

The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ can capture and engineer this data and then move it into enterprise IT systems and tools such as Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN) and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), and visualization applications. For the first time, customers can maximize the full value of their scientific data - from automating workflows to applying advanced analytics to utilizing AI/ML. The Tetra FAIR data pipelines and data engineering, in combination with AGU's product, enable scientists to ask deeper questions and search for results faster, even in validated and compliant environments.

"Over the last 14 years, we have developed SDC into a widely adopted solution that allows plug-and-play connectivity of standalone devices," said Klaus Bruch, CEO and Co-Founder, AGU. "With TetraScience we can help customers create an end-to-end integration for their highest value workflows. The certified interface between SDC and TetraScience's cloud platform provides customers with a powerful capability to access and utilize scientific data wherever they need."

"We applaud AGU's leadership in championing the necessity of an open ecosystem where data moves unrestrictedly in laboratories throughout the pharma pipeline," says Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network and look forward to accelerating the delivery of life-enhancing and life-saving therapeutics."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud™ is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

About AGU

AGU was founded in 1992 and is based in Leverkusen (Germany). The company's software solutions are marketed worldwide and they develop their products exclusively "Made in Germany". Today, AGU employs more than 90 people in the areas of industrial IT and process automation. Both areas especially complement each other which led to the development of SDC the [email protected] Data Cockpit®️, which is used today by the 25 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Media Contacts

Joann Calve

Sr. Director of Marketing, Tetra Partner Network

(339)223-6402

[email protected]

SOURCE TetraScience