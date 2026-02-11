AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RANCHO MIRAGE EARNS PRESTIGIOUS FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE FIVE-STAR AWARD AND DOUBLE FOUR-STAR AWARDS

For the seventh consecutive year, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa receives acclaimed Forbes Travel Guide ratings, including the Five-Star rating for Sunstone Spa

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, celebrating over twenty-years of excellence in the Coachella Valley, has earned three 2026 Forbes Travel Guide ratings, including a Five-Star rating for Sunstone Spa and Four-Star ratings for the resort hotel and The Steakhouse. This marks the seventh consecutive year the property has earned Forbes Travel Guide recognition.

Receiving a 2026 Forbes Five-Star rating is Sunstone Spa, a holistically indulgent full-service spa and salon in Rancho Mirage. Sunstone Spa is known for its exceptional service and luxurious treatments and amenities, with a unique emphasis on grounding and salt therapy. The spa was also recently named #1 spa in North America by Spas of America.

"With this recognition, Sunstone Spa has maintained its Forbes Five-Star rating for six years in a row and is the only spa in the Coachella Valley to do so. In the wellness space, it takes caring hearts and passion to serve, and I am proud of our team's ability to treat each guest with the same level of hospitality and excellence year after year," said Daniel Spencer, Director of Spa, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa.

Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage has earned The Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Awards for multiple consecutive years for its world-class resort hotel and signature restaurant, The Steakhouse. Both the hotel and The Steakhouse provide best-in-class guest experience and are the epitome of luxury.

"I'm incredibly proud of our Rancho Mirage team for once again achieving Forbes Travel Guide Four-Stars for our hotel and Steakhouse and Five-Stars for Sunstone Spa," said Saverio R. Scheri, Chief Operating Officer at Agua Caliente Casinos. "Being one of the few triple Forbes Travel Guide rated casinos in the country is an extraordinary accomplishment. At Agua Caliente Casinos, we pride ourselves in providing unforgettable guest experiences, and these ratings affirm our continuous efforts."

Forbes Travel Guide's team of professional inspectors assess hotels, restaurants and spas around the world based on hundreds of service and facility criteria, with an emphasis on the quality of guest experience. According to Forbes Travel Guide, Five-Star properties represent outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities, while Four-Star properties offer exceptional service and high-quality facilities to match.

Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage is a desert oasis located less than 20 minutes from the Palm Springs International Airport. It offers superlative amenities, first-class service, and an attention to detail that is distinctive to the Agua Caliente Casinos' brand.

