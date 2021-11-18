Agustín Pimentel's new book "The Hidden Reality Surrounding the Environment of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ" is an eye-opening read that deeply unravels God's teachings

Pimentel shares, "If you are a good reader with great desire and hunger to enrich your intellectual capacity and further increase your biblical knowledge, this book is for you. This book is designed not for any controversy but for the reader to continue to discover teachings that, for many years, have been hidden by a dense veil. At any given time, someone with crooked teachings can come to you, so you must be alert and prepared to use everything stored in the vault of your mind. I invite you to acquire this book, and I guarantee you will not regret acquiring it. Here you will find some topics with your proper deep explanations, such as uncertain birth of Christ; who carried the cross that was used to crucify Christ, Jesus or Simon; the true day and time that Christ died; what happened to the nails that were used to crucify Christ; and many more topics of great interest. Well, anyway, the prologue to this book, as much as the introduction as well as the conclusion and as well as the twenty-six chapters it contains will be of great interest to you."

Published by Page Publishing, Agustín Pimentel's book is great for those who yearn for higher intellectual capacity and knowledge of the Scriptures. It is a good way to discover more of Christ's teachings bound in no less than twenty-six chapters!

Hopefully, readers will find more than what they're looking for in these pages.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "The Hidden Reality Surrounding the Environment of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1691399/Agustin_Pimentel.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

