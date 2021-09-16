AGV Market Share, Size, Trends & Opportunities | Expected Growth of $ 284.65 mn |17000 + Technavio Reports
Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market - Growing E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth
Sep 16, 2021, 05:20 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market size is expected to increase by $ 284.65 mn at a CAGR of almost 9% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report right away!
Market Dynamics
The AGV market is driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce industry, the need to improve warehouse operational efficiency, and digital transformation. However, resistance to adopting new technology is hindering the market growth.
The advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the interoperability issues are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Oceaneering International Inc., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, and Toyota Industries Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into segments - In-built vehicle software and Integrated software. The automated guided vehicle software market share growth by the in-built vehicle software segment has been significant.
- By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- In-built vehicle software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daifuku Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- KION GROUP AG
- Kollmorgen Corp.
- KUKA AG
- Oceaneering International Inc.
- SSI SCHAEFER Group
- TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH
- Toyota Industries Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41331
