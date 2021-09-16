AGV Market Share, Size, Trends & Opportunities | Expected Growth of $ 284.65 mn |17000 + Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

The AGV market is driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce industry, the need to improve warehouse operational efficiency, and digital transformation. However, resistance to adopting new technology is hindering the market growth.

The advent of integrated industry 4.0 with IoT will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the interoperability issues are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Daifuku Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, Kollmorgen Corp., KUKA AG, Oceaneering International Inc., SSI SCHAEFER Group, TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH, and Toyota Industries Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automated guided vehicle (AGV) software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments - In-built vehicle software and Integrated software. The automated guided vehicle software market share growth by the in-built vehicle software segment has been significant.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

In-built vehicle software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Integrated software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

KION GROUP AG

Kollmorgen Corp.

KUKA AG

Oceaneering International Inc.

SSI SCHAEFER Group

TGW LOGISTICS GROUP GmbH

Toyota Industries Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

