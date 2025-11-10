AgVault Advanced Yeast Proves Superior to Current Alternatives

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgVault is launching its novel precision fermentation technology to produce a yeast product which surpasses existing standard yeast options on a whole-cell basis across multiple categories, including:

Up to 200% the prebiotic content

Higher immune-modulating Beta Glucans

50% protein

Higher percentage of essential amino acids

Increased complex carbohydrate content

As it substantially enhances feed bioavailability for livestock, AgVault's powerhouse yeast improves digestion and nutrient absorption while reducing inflammatory cytokines. The result is faster and healthier growth for animals.

In addition, environmental benefits include reduced phosphorus and protein in waste, resulting in lower pollution and GHG emissions in dairy cows.

While establishing its Advanced Yeast in the feed industry, AgVault is focused on continued development of its easily adaptable microbial precision fermentation process. This will be used in food production and manufacturing of bio-products, including enzymes, absorbents, colorants, and detergents as the bio-refining industry expands.

Currently AgVault is in discussions with nutritionists and marketing firms to help establish its initial customer base prior to a late 2026 groundbreaking for its Advance Yeast production facility according to Kevin Dretzka, AgVault President. To learn more about feed applications for Advanced Yeast, contact AgVault or visit the AgVault website: https://www.agvaultllc.com/

About AgVault LLC

AgVault LLC is pioneering the future of microbial protein and bioproduct manufacturing through cutting-edge precision fermentation technology. Focused on disrupting the conventional yeast market, AgVault's Advanced yeast product significantly outperforms industry standards—while lowering production costs and environmental impact.

AgVault's mission is to deliver superior, reliable, and adaptable fermentation technology to produce microbial proteins and innovative bioproducts with the lowest capital.

Media Contact: Russ Zeeck

Email: [email protected]

