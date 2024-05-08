AGVs Transform Large Vehicle Production: The Future of Automated Manufacturing

Read the Full Case Study

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A large vehicle manufacturing company has improved the way large vehicles are produced by integrating Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) into their assembly line. This innovative approach has broken previous production records and has increased production by 33%. The use of heavy-duty AGV systems has allowed the company to redefine efficiency and challenge production boundaries.

The completed 40-ft AGV, designed to efficiently move large vehicles through assembly lines.

Faced with the challenge of maneuvering massive vehicle bodies—weighing up to 10,000 pounds—from the main conveyor line to various stations for loading and securing seats, then returning them to the main line. The goal was to find a solution that could streamline the process, increase output, and maintain high safety standards without compromising the quality of work.

The solution is a custom-designed, battery-powered AGV transporter by Align Production Systems. This heavy-duty AGV system embodies a blend of strength, precision, and innovation. It provides greater flexibility and mobility with a chain conveyor system on top for moving the vehicles, allowing it to handle loads up to 10,000 lbs and dimensions ranging from 18 to 40 feet, revolutionizing the traditional assembly line.

"Our AGV solutions are not just about moving things," explains Blake Ringger, a Mechanical Design Engineer from Align Production Systems. "We designed various static chain conveyors for splicing into their existing production line and giving us the communication with the AGV."

However, the journey to integrating automation was not without its hurdles. Adapting the AGV systems to accommodate a wide range of vehicle configurations and ensuring their operation in constrained spaces meant building the AGV to rotate 180 degrees even in the most limited spaces. LIDAR technology was used to enable precise navigation, ensuring AGVs could move safely in manufacturing sites around workers and equipment.

By embracing automation through assembly line AGVs, the company not only overcame logistical inefficiencies but also redefined what's possible in the realm of large vehicle manufacturing. As we move forward, the integration of AGVs into manufacturing processes promises a future where operational efficiency, flexibility, and safety are not just goals but realities.

Read the Full Case Study

For more information, contact: [email protected] or visit www.alignprod.com/agv.

SOURCE Align Production Systems