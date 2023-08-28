AgWare and CamoAg Announce Integration for Streamlined Appraisal Workflow at Risk360 Conference

SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgWare, the leading provider of rural appraisal software and CamoAg, the industry leader for agricultural intelligence and workflow management solutions, announced a strategic integration between their software platforms.

The collaboration between AgWare and CamoAg will enable a smooth sync of property details, including comparisons of farm sales, subject farms, and corresponding maps, from CamoAg's platform to AgWare's. By integrating key information like acreage designations, soil ratings, and map assets directly into AgWare's solution, the partnership streamlines data management. This enhances efficiency and accuracy, minimizing the potential for errors that can occur with manual data entry.

CamoAg's CEO, Corbett Kull, expressed enthusiasm about this partnership saying, "Our mission is to make our customer's lives easier by solving internal data management and workflow problems. The appraisal process is in the critical path for Ag Lenders and the integration with AgWare creates a seamless workflow, reducing duplicate effort, increasing efficiency, and ensuring access to mission critical data. We are excited to be working with AgWare, the leader in rural appraisal solutions."

Mark Elder of AgWare added, "CamoAg's expertise in mapping and managing ag-specific data is the perfect complement to our Maven appraisal software. This partnership with CamoAg will offer exciting new capabilities to our customers."

Beyond solution integration, this collaboration represents a significant advancement in integrated solutions that serve Ag Lenders. By joining forces, CamoAg and AgWare are poised to transform the agricultural lending landscape through increased speed, efficiency, and precision. It's a partnership that reflects both companies' unwavering dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth in the complex world of agriculture.

By harnessing the combined strengths of CamoAg's in-depth agricultural intelligence and AgWare's robust appraisal software, this integration is setting a new standard for operational efficiency and strategic decision-making in agriculture.

This announcement is timely, as the partnership aligns with the FCCS Risk 360 conference in Seattle, Washington, where Farm Credit Associations are gathering to explore credit, audit, appraisal, and risk environments and both companies are participating as exhibitors.

For more information about this collaboration and how it can enhance your agricultural business, please visit CamoAg's website or AgWare's website.

About AgWare:
AgWare, Inc. is a software company based in South Dakota that develops and maintains efficient, easy-to-use, and flexible tools for processing agricultural appraisals.

About CamoAg:
CamoAg is a software company based in Illinois that offers software solutions to agricultural business to solve data management problems, improve internal workflows, and service customers through digital experiences.

Media Contact:
Kristi Bjornaas
512-422-3195
[email protected] 

SOURCE CamoAg

