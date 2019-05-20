Agway Energy Services, LLC, a Subsidiary of Suburban Propane, LP, Proudly Announces Its Corporate Partnership with the Baltimore Orioles

In the State of Maryland, Agway Energy provides natural gas and electricity in the Baltimore Gas & Electric, Potomac Electric Power Company, Potomac Edison Utility, and Washington Gas Areas. One of the many advantages of becoming an Agway Energy customer is the peace of mind that comes from the EnergyGuard™ repair program. This program is offered as a standard benefit for all Agway Energy customers. EnergyGuard™ is a bundled service and repair program that, depending on the commodity purchased, provides protection on customers' heating and central air conditioning systems, as well as their electric lines (subject to certain limits) just for being an Agway Energy customer. The protection plan is supported by a network of highly trained professionals that can be accessed 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Agway Energy's Customer Contact Center.

Agway Energy is pleased to become a proud corporate partner of the Baltimore Orioles. This corporate partnership will include ballpark signage, radio exposure, and unique ticket and VIP experience giveaways. Agway Energy will also be featured prominently on smartphone charging table kiosks throughout the ballpark.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the Baltimore Orioles. It's a privilege to be a part of their significant legacy and to serve the Maryland community and the Orioles' passionate fan base. We are also honored to be supporting a franchise that has long set the standard by which a baseball fan's ballpark experience should be measured. We wish the Orioles the best of luck for the rest of 2019 season and beyond," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Agway Energy Services.

New customers can conveniently sign up to be a customer of Agway Energy Services by visiting www.agwayenergy.com and receive up to $100 in gift cards for signing up today.

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane, L.P., is a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, servicing over 1 million customers through 650 plus locations across 41 states. We proudly celebrated 90 years of innovation, growth and quality service in 2018. Dedication to safety, integrity, and an unwavering focus on outstanding customer service to our customers and the local communities we serve are cornerstones of our core values. Our parent, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a New York Stock Exchange listed company headquartered in Whippany, NJ. For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit http://www.suburbanpropane.com/.

SOURCE Suburban Propane, LP

Related Links

https://www.suburbanpropane.com

