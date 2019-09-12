AGWS Announces the Rebrand and Launch of Compass Advantage, Following the Acquisition of EcoProProducts

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS), a leading finance and insurance (F&I) provider in the industry, offering products and services in the automotive, RV, powersports, marine, and commercial trucking markets, has announced the rebrand and launch of Compass Advantage, previously known as the Compass Dealer Certified/Lifetime Program. Launched on September 3, 2019, the automotive Dealer Branded Loyalty Program provides a Limited Engine-Only and Powertrain Warranty up to the lifetime of the vehicle, along with 9 optional exclusionary Platinum Wrap upgrades that include a long list of covered components.

"Compass Advantage will truly give dealerships a leg up on the competition," said Jim Fisher, Assistant Vice President of Dealer Programs at AGWS. "The combination of dealer branded marketing materials, limited warranties, and additional benefits of the updated program will improve dealership marketability, making dealerships more profitable, while driving customer loyalty and retention. We now have a loyalty program for almost every independent and franchised car dealership in the United States."

Compass Advantage offers various plans including:

Lifetime Warranty: Available to franchise dealerships for new and used vehicles.

Available to franchise dealerships for new and used vehicles. 10 Years/200,000 Miles: Available to franchise and independent dealerships for new and used vehicles.

Available to franchise and independent dealerships for new and used vehicles. Platinum Wrap: 9 exclusionary plans for eligible vehicles with coverage up to 150,000 miles. The Platinum Wrap program closes at an average of 20% higher penetration and produces an average of 70% more profit than normal vehicle service contract sales.

Additional benefits of the program include custom dealer branded marketing materials with convenient online ordering, professional installation, training, reporting, and rewards program administration.

The September 3, 2019 product launch follows the AGWS acquisition of EcoProProducts in early 2019. EcoProProducts offers eco-friendly appearance protection products that protect against interior microbes, stains, odors, and exterior dents, dings, and environmental hazards that threaten the appearance and value of: autos, RVs, marine, and powersports vehicles. The acquisition of EcoProProducts and rebranded launch of Compass Advantage ultimately expands the AGWS product line as a result of the company's growth.

"American Guardian's efforts to continually innovate and improve our products and services in a competitive market is intended to support our Agents and Dealers in becoming more profitable for many years to come," said Jon A. Anderson, President & COO of AGWS. "We're looking forward to introducing these new programs to our Agents and Dealers across the country."

Anderson announced the rebrand and launch of the Compass Advantage program at American Guardian's annual IMPACT Agent Conference. The conference was held from June 24 - 26, 2019 for all new and existing AGWS Agents. The three-day event included keynote speakers, training, breakout sessions on AGWS products and services, technology, development, prospecting, increasing dealership profitability, and social events with AGWS staff. Agents attended a Chicago Cubs vs. Atlanta Braves baseball game, Golf Tournament, and Autobahn Racing.

For more information on the Compass Advantage Dealer Branded Loyalty Program, please visit agws.com/CompassAdvantage.

About American Guardian Warranty Services, Inc. (AGWS)

Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Illinois, AGWS is an innovative provider of administration services for Dealers and Marketers offering vehicle service contracts, limited warranties, and a variety of environmental and aftermarket products across the United States. Since its inception in 1998, the goals of AGWS are to offer superior claim processing, exceptional customer service, and unmatched profitability options. Products are insured by A (Excellent) rated carriers. AGWS is part of the American Guardian Group of Companies and enjoys an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit agws.com or the AGWS University at agwsu.com.

