AgXelerators Chooses Purdue Research Park as its First Innovation Space

The Purdue Technology Center (PTC) will provide AgXelerators with state-of-the-art facilities plus access to world-class resources for research and collaboration.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best-in-class research and innovation requires top notch lab facilities and AgXelerators has found it in the Purdue Technology Center (PTC). Owned and operated by the renowned Purdue Research Foundation, the Purdue Research Park is the largest Certified Technology Park (CTP) in the state of Indiana. More than 250 high-tech companies call the park home, including those working in a wide array of market segments. They range in size from early-stage startups to large publicly traded corporations. Their operations employ more than 5,000 Hoosiers in scientific and technical disciplines, including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, clean tech, cyber, defense, digital agriculture, engineering, information technology, life science and pharmaceutical.

AgXelerators Inc.

The PTC offers scalable Class A office and wet lab space, as well as shared conference rooms and co-working facilities, including connections to the scientific and technical expertise of faculty and students.

"This is the perfect place for us," said Mark Zettler, President & Co-founder of AgXelerators. "It not only has everything we need in terms of premium lab facilities but also puts us in the heart of one of the best research hubs in the world, where we have the added benefit of collaborating with other industry experts."

Newly-formed AgXelerators is rapidly expanding their agriscience business. They partner with biological and chemical crop protection companies to formulate their active ingredients into efficient, sustainable, commercial products. From initial concept to rapid prototype formulation development, field demonstration, product registration and market introduction, AgXelerators delivers end-to-end support and partnership to its clients.

"This is the first announcement of many," said Zettler. "There is a real need for experts like us who are uniquely qualified to provide the services that we do to the agriculture industry, and we are growing quickly. We are currently in the process of creating and staffing for a second research and development space. More to come on that soon."

About Purdue Research Foundation

Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation created to advance the mission of Purdue University. Established in 1930, the foundation accepts gifts; administers trusts; funds scholarships and grants; acquires and sells property; protects and licenses Purdue's intellectual property; and supports creating Purdue-connected startups on behalf of Purdue. The foundation operates Purdue Innovates which includes the Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization, Incubator, Startup Foundry and Purdue Ventures. The foundation manages the Purdue Research Park, Discovery Park District, Purdue Technology Centers and Purdue for Life Foundation. For more information on licensing a Purdue innovation, contact the Office of Technology Commercialization at [email protected] . For more information about involvement and investment opportunities in startups based on a Purdue innovation, contact Purdue Innovates at [email protected] .

About AgXelerators Inc.

AgXelerators enables innovators of new biological and chemical crop protection, biostimulant, biofertilizer and soil regeneration products to rapidly prototype, test, develop and register their new products for production agriculture. AgXelerators is uniquely qualified to accelerate the development of new, innovative discovery research candidates from around the world into sustainable, commercially viable formulated products. Additionally, AgXelerators leverages their extensive global network of industry connections to foster partnerships that help them succeed. To learn more or inquire about investment opportunities, please visit agxelerators.com.

