AH-008 Achieves Key Clinical Milestone with Successful First Subject First Dose (FSFD) in Phase I Study for Prevention of Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN)

TAIPEI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AnHorn Medicines today announced the successful completion of the first subject first dose in the Phase I clinical trial of AH-008, a first-in-class neuroprotective candidate being developed to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). This milestone marks the clinical advancement of a novel therapeutic approach designed to address one of the most common and debilitating complications of cancer treatment.

Addressing a Significant Unmet Medical Need

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent and dose-limiting side effect of widely used cancer therapies, including taxanes, platinum-based agents, vinca alkaloids, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). CIPN can cause numbness, tingling, pain, and sensory impairment that often persist long after treatment ends.

Studies indicate that 60–70% of patients experience CIPN during or shortly after chemotherapy, and nearly one-third continue to suffer six months or longer post-treatment. Despite its substantial burden, no approved therapies currently exist to prevent CIPN, and treatment options for established neuropathy remain limited.[1]

Preventing CIPN: Benefits for Patients and Cancer Care

CIPN not only impacts patient quality of life but also forces oncologists to reduce chemotherapy doses, delay schedules, or discontinue therapy—compromising treatment outcomes.

By preventing nerve damage before it occurs, AH-008 has the potential to:

Improve quality of life for patients undergoing chemotherapy

Reduce treatment-related pain, numbness, and sensory dysfunction

Preserve chemotherapy dose intensity and adherence

Enable patients to remain on optimal anti-cancer regimens

Reduce long-term healthcare costs associated with chronic neuropathy

"The economic burden of CIPN is estimated at approximately $17,000 per patient, translating into a total societal burden of up to $153 billion. Preventing CIPN represents one of the most significant unmet needs in supportive oncology today," said Shu-Jen Chen, Chief Scientific Officer of AnHorn Medicines. "The successful first patient dosing in our Phase I study marks an important step toward developing a disease-modifying therapy that could protect patients from debilitating nerve damage while enabling them to receive the full benefit of cancer treatment."

Large and Growing Market Opportunity

Each year, millions of cancer patients worldwide receive neurotoxic chemotherapy agents associated with CIPN. As these regimens expand across global markets, CIPN remains one of the most common and clinically meaningful dose-limiting toxicities in oncology.

With no approved preventive therapies, the global addressable market for CIPN prevention is estimated at US$15-19 billion annually, underscoring the significant commercial opportunity for a first-in-class approach.[2]

The treatment-enabling paradigm of AH-008 is analogous to granulocyte colony-stimulating factors (G-CSF), such as Neulasta, which prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and enable full-dose chemotherapy. Similarly, AH-008 may establish a new standard of care in supportive oncology by addressing a key toxicity that currently limits cancer treatment delivery.

AH-008 Highlights

AH-008 is a novel neuroprotective drug candidate designed to prevent chemotherapy-induced nerve damage before irreversible neuropathy develops.

Key differentiators include:

First-in-class mechanism targeting pathways of chemotherapy-induced neuroinflammation

targeting pathways of chemotherapy-induced neuroinflammation Preventive approach focused on reducing CIPN incidence

focused on reducing CIPN incidence Broad applicability across multiple chemotherapy classes, including taxanes, platinum compounds, and ADCs

Potential to preserve chemotherapy intensity without compromising efficacy

Address a major unmet need with no approved preventive therapies

Strong commercial potential in the growing supportive oncology market

About the AH-008 Phase I Study

The Phase I clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of AH-008 in healthy volunteers. The data generated will support subsequent clinical development in cancer patients at risk of developing CIPN.

About AnHorn Medicines

Founded in 2020, AnHorn Medicines is an AI-driven biotech company specializing in novel small molecules and protein degraders for aesthetic medicine, oncology, and supportive cancer care. The company's proprietary AIMCADD AI platform integrates generative AI and molecular simulation to design highly potent, safe, and patentable drug candidates with unprecedented efficiency.

AnHorn is redefining how AI integrates into drug discovery—accelerating innovation, advancing precision medicine, and enabling a more sustainable therapeutic development ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, potential benefits, and future commercialization of AH-008. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in clinical development, regulatory review, and market adoption.

Reference 1. Seretny M, Currie GL, Sena ES, et al.

Incidence, prevalence, and predictors of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: A systematic review and meta-analysis.

Pain. 2014;155(12):2461-2470. 2. Company calculation based on the size of chemotherapy new incidence patients per year in 16 major pharmaceutical markets

SOURCE AnHorn Medicines