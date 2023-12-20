AH-Assisted Children Get Their Wish in Holiday Literacy-Inspired Program

News provided by

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CITY OF ATLANTA

20 Dec, 2023, 13:46 ET

Atlanta Housing and Santa For a Day Distribute Gifts, Books

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa kept his promise for more than 650 Atlanta Housing-assisted children who received a Christmas gift from their wish lists at the Santa For a Day three-day gift distribution event, which started Monday and ended today. Atlanta Housing's partnership with Santa For a Day has served more than 4,600 children since its inception four years ago. This year's campaign began in October with a letter-writing event where children were assisted with writing letters to Santa and decorating ornaments.

At this week's event, more than 200 books were distributed through the Book Rich Environments (BRE) Program. Today marked the culmination of this year's program, as Atlanta Housing (AH) staff and volunteers distributed gifts to hundreds of AH-assisted children from their Christmas wish lists over the course of three days at the Zell Miller Center for Human Excellence. "Atlanta Housing is proud to once again partner with Santa for a Day to bring cheer and hope to hundreds of Atlanta youth," said Eugene E. Jones, Jr., president and CEO of AH.  Jones forged the partnership between the two organizations and sits on the board of Santa for a Day. "This remarkable program provides more than holiday cheer and gifts to children; it also builds letter-writing and communication skills that can last a lifetime."

Santa For a Day helps corral generous individual contributions from donors across the country to create magic for children and their families. With a mission to spread hope while teaching childhood literacy through the power of the pen, the program allows participants to author a positive narrative, sparked by optimism and the vision of a bright future, and reward their efforts by translating their wishes into reality.

"We're thrilled that Santa For a Day has partnered with Atlanta Housing for the fourth consecutive year teaming up to make a real impact together. Our seasonal gift-giving, year-round literacy-related programs, and vital needs resourcing, actively help transform more the lives of so many young people," said Rich Gentile, founder of Santa For a Day. "This collaboration works so well because at Santa For A Day, our mission – to provide holiday joy, to inspire hope, to model kindness, and to foster literacy amongst children who need it most – aligns so well with Atlanta Housing's overarching mission, and we could not be more grateful for their partnership."

AH is proud of its association with Santa For a Day, which supports AH-assisted children year-round through literacy programs and services.

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING 
Led by President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr., the Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people, including AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based vouchers, supportive housing, and homeownership opportunities. Programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AH at atlantahousing.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn at @housingatlanta.

SOURCE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF CITY OF ATLANTA

