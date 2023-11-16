AH Board Votes to Negotiate Master Developer Agreement For Atlanta Civic Center Performing Arts Center

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative step forward for an iconic piece of Atlanta history, the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to enter into a Master Development Agreement (MDA) with Atlanta Civic Center Partners, LLC ("CCP") to redevelop 4.36 acres of the historic Performing Arts Center (PAC) structure and plaza. The renovation with the PAC site is part of the overall Civic Center redevelopment plan that includes the full 18.96-acre property in an approach that implements a unique place-based strategy to transform the lives of low-income families while recognizing the historical significance of the site and ensuring a future of inclusivity and innovation.

The plans for the Performing Arts Center presented by CCP—a collective that includes Republic Family of Companies; Sophy Companies, LLC; and Michaels Development Company, I, LP-- support Atlanta Housing's wholistic vision to transform the site into a culturally inclusive destination, bringing together arts, culture, and community intertwined with affordable housing in a mixed-income model. Furthermore, utilizing one master developer for the entire property will provide efficiencies and cost savings with shared resources such as infrastructure and parking. "We have an immense opportunity here to not only preserve a part of Atlanta history but also to empower the community by providing jobs, beautiful community spaces, and access to prime amenities such as a state-of-the art theater," said Eugene E. Jones, Jr. president and CEO of Atlanta Housing. "The goal is to create something that is viable, sustainable, beautiful, and enjoyable that will enrich people's lives."

Reimagined as a more intimate space, the revitalized PAC will meet the needs of the 21st century audience, particularly by leveraging unique partnerships that will help attract an array of community-based performers and artists.

Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners Chairman Larry Stewart re-emphasized the importance of community and honoring the history of the site. "This initiative returns the performance space to its rightful status as a civic anchor, yet the plans also honor the legacy of Buttermilk Bottom, the storied African American neighborhood that preceded the Civic Center on these very grounds," said Stewart. "Atlanta Housing is dedicated to making affordable housing and opportunities available to families who have called Atlanta home for generations."

Civic Center Transformation

The master developer's plan calls for a multi-phase, eight-year development that will transform 14.7 acres of the city's center into a mixed-use, mixed-income community with a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and affordability. The plan will deliver 590 units of affordable housing by 2030. Of those, 305 units will include AH HomeFlex subsidies for families earning at or below 80 percent of area median income. An additional 220 units will be available at or below 80 percent AMI without AH subsidies. Along with the reimagined Performing Arts Center, the Civic Center site will become an innovative Arts District where arts, culture, and community are connected.

