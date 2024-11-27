AHA 2024: Powerful Medical Makes History as First to Win Both Best Science Startup and Overall Winner Awards

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerful Medical became the first company to win both the Best Science Startup and Overall Winner titles at the prestigious American Heart Association (AHA) Health Tech Competition during the 2024 Scientific Sessions in Chicago. This recognition highlights Powerful Medical's innovative contributions to cardiovascular healthcare, with PMcardio, their AI-powered clinical platform, revolutionizing diagnostics and care coordination , including the detection and rapid management of acute heart attacks.

The AHA Health Tech Competition spotlights cutting-edge innovations addressing the challenges of cardiovascular disease diagnostics and treatment. Competing alongside other startups, Powerful Medical captivated the expert judges panel—comprising leading physicians, scientists, and industry executives—through a compelling demonstration of PMcardio and the remarkable performance of its OMI AI ECG model .

PMcardio, a CE-certified Class IIb EU MDR medical device, has become a trusted tool for over 57,000 clinicians globally. Powered by AI trained on millions of medical records, the platform delivers fast and accurate analysis of 12-lead ECGs for 39 cardiovascular conditions. Since its launch, it aided in the detection and management of over 1.1 million patients in 16 European countries, streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

"Our technology enables more precise detection of acute heart attacks, with the potential to prevent over 12,000 excess deaths annually in the US," said Dr. Robert Herman, Chief Medical Officer of Powerful Medical. "By ensuring equitable access to accurate diagnostics, our solution is designed to deliver the same high-quality care in any healthcare setting, regardless of patient demographics."

At the AHA 2024 Scientific Sessions, Powerful Medical highlighted its clinical research in AI-driven cardiovascular care :

Gender disparities in cardiac care (Dr. Timea Kisova)

AI-powered smartphone diagnostics (Dr. Robert Herman )

) Cath lab activation solutions (Dr. Robert Herman )

) External validations of PMcardio (Dr. Richard G. Bach , Dr. Sara Diaz Saravia )

"Winning both titles reflects our vision to build a healthcare system rooted in value-based care and equity. PMcardio is transforming cardiovascular diagnostics, ensuring that patients in any setting—urban or rural, privileged or underserved—receive timely, high-quality care," said Martin Herman, CEO of Powerful Medical.

The AHA Health Tech Competition's rigorous two-pitch format evaluated companies on both scientific impact and business scalability. Powerful Medical impressed the judges with its demonstrated efficacy and a scalable business model addressing global cardiovascular challenges, including high rates of misdiagnosis and delayed treatment for heart attacks.

Joining a distinguished roster of past winners, Powerful Medical has further solidified its position as a leader in healthcare innovation. With a robust deal pipeline, ongoing clinical studies, and its FDA De Novo clearance on the horizon, PMcardio is preparing for its US. expansion, supported by a $25 million Series A funding round.

