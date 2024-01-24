AHA Aiken Zou Shasha Attends World Economic Forum, interviews Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 19, more than 2,800 delegates from over 120 countries and regions gathered together in the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of the world economy under the theme of "Rebuilding Trust". Aiken Zou Shasha, founder, chairman and CEO of AHA, attended the event as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum. During the event, she interviewed the Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, and attended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis. Besides, Aiken Zou Shasha expressed opinions on this year's key topics, such as creating growth and jobs for the new era, promoting economic and social development by artificial intelligence, and implementing long-term climate, nature and energy strategies.

Aiken Zou Shasha and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

During the conference, Aiken Zou Shasha interviewed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who graduated from Smith College and received two master's degrees from Stanford University in 2003 and 2004 respectively. Her documentaries Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness won her Oscars for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2012 and 2016 respectively. In addition, she has won seven Emmy Awards. Aiken Zou Shasha and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discussed the original intention and practice of her projects from documentaries to commercial movies like Ms. Marvel and Star Wars. Aiken Zou Shasha said: "The interview with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes me feel what a warm and strong woman she is. When I said that she is an idol for many young women, she said 'why can't I be an idol for men as well?'. HaHa, She's so funny. During our conversation, Sharmeen said 'why not' and 'can' multiple times. She's determined and powerful. I think a lot of times, we forget to ask ourselves 'why not' and remind ourselves that we 'can'. These words can unleash the great power that each of us is born with."

AHA is an innovative cultural technology company. Since its foundation in 2014, AHA has been committed to creating a multi-dimensional ecology centered on original content. Through its animation, mobile games, content-related commodity retail, live performances, film and television works, creator community app and other businesses, AHA uses its high-quality content to build a connection with audiences, and continues to bring a feeling of happiness, growth and warmth to people's heart. For example, in the past decade, the animation series Scissor Seven produced by AHA has been loved by hundreds of millions of viewers in over 190 countries around the world. "Scissor Seven tells a story about how love and inclusiveness could overcome prejudice and hatred. This is also what we want people to feel through our animation series, games and all the other forms of products. We hope they could warm and inspire the life of every ordinary person." said Aiken Zou Shasha.

