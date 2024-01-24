AHA Aiken Zou Shasha Attends World Economic Forum, Launching AHA ESG Global Office

News provided by

AHA Entertainment

24 Jan, 2024, 03:10 ET

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 19, more than 2,800 delegates from over 120 countries and regions gathered together in the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of the world economy under the theme of "Rebuilding Trust". Aiken Zou Shasha, founder, chairman and CEO of AHA, attended the event as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha interviewed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, and attended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis.

Continue Reading

During the conference, Aiken Zou Shasha interviewed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Her documentaries Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness won her Oscars for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2012 and 2016 respectively. Besides, she has won seven Emmy Awards. Aiken Zou Shasha and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discussed the original intention and practice of her projects from documentaries to commercial movies like Ms. Marvel and Star Wars. Aiken Zou Shasha said: "The interview with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes me feel what a warm and strong woman she is. When I said that she is an idol for many young women, she said 'why can't I be an idol for men as well?'. HaHa, She's so funny. During our conversation, Sharmeen said 'why not' and 'can' multiple times. She's determined and powerful. I think a lot of times, we forget to ask ourselves 'why not' and remind ourselves that we 'can'. These words can unleash the great power that each of us is born with."

In addition, Aiken Zou Shasha met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro. Milojko Spajic, known as the "Asia hand", used to study at Tsinghua University. Milojko Spajic finished watching Scissor Seven and was moved by the spirit conveyed by it. He hoped to invite the creation team of Scissor Seven to visit Europe and meet the local audience there, and also hoped that more creators from Montenegro could have an exchange with China's creators.

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha also attended the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis. Aiken Zou Shasha said, "AHA is a content company. We're also opposed to decoupling and hope that the world can rebuild trust, cope with challenges, and achieve common prosperity. With the global release of AHA's original animation and games, we have employees of different nationalities, races and cultural backgrounds from Singapore, Japan, the United States, the Middle East and other countries and regions, and have a fan base from more than 190 countries and regions around the world. As we celebrate the company's tenth anniversary this year, I would like to present a gift to all of our employees, fans and partners: the AHA ESG Global Office. I hope to find 100 partners among those who know AHA the best to join the AHA ESG Global Office, and share the happiness of the development of AHA in the world."

SOURCE AHA Entertainment

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.