AHA Aiken Zou Shasha Attends World Economic Forum, Launching AHA ESG Global Office

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 15 to 19, more than 2,800 delegates from over 120 countries and regions gathered together in the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the future of the world economy under the theme of "Rebuilding Trust". Aiken Zou Shasha, founder, chairman and CEO of AHA, attended the event as a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum.

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha interviewed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro, and attended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis.

During the conference, Aiken Zou Shasha interviewed Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Her documentaries Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness won her Oscars for Best Documentary (Short Subject) in 2012 and 2016 respectively. Besides, she has won seven Emmy Awards. Aiken Zou Shasha and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy discussed the original intention and practice of her projects from documentaries to commercial movies like Ms. Marvel and Star Wars. Aiken Zou Shasha said: "The interview with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy makes me feel what a warm and strong woman she is. When I said that she is an idol for many young women, she said 'why can't I be an idol for men as well?'. HaHa, She's so funny. During our conversation, Sharmeen said 'why not' and 'can' multiple times. She's determined and powerful. I think a lot of times, we forget to ask ourselves 'why not' and remind ourselves that we 'can'. These words can unleash the great power that each of us is born with."

In addition, Aiken Zou Shasha met with Milojko Spajic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro. Milojko Spajic, known as the "Asia hand", used to study at Tsinghua University. Milojko Spajic finished watching Scissor Seven and was moved by the spirit conveyed by it. He hoped to invite the creation team of Scissor Seven to visit Europe and meet the local audience there, and also hoped that more creators from Montenegro could have an exchange with China's creators.

During the event, Aiken Zou Shasha also attended the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Misk Youth Majlis. Aiken Zou Shasha said, "AHA is a content company. We're also opposed to decoupling and hope that the world can rebuild trust, cope with challenges, and achieve common prosperity. With the global release of AHA's original animation and games, we have employees of different nationalities, races and cultural backgrounds from Singapore, Japan, the United States, the Middle East and other countries and regions, and have a fan base from more than 190 countries and regions around the world. As we celebrate the company's tenth anniversary this year, I would like to present a gift to all of our employees, fans and partners: the AHA ESG Global Office. I hope to find 100 partners among those who know AHA the best to join the AHA ESG Global Office, and share the happiness of the development of AHA in the world."

