AHA Dream Homes and Sunfinity Renewable Energy Partner To Build the Future Near Austin, TX

AUSTIN/DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based AHA Dream Homes, LLC (www.ahadreamhomes.com) has signed an exclusive agreement with Dallas-based Sunfinity Renewable Energy, LLC (www.sunfinity.com) to design, install, and maintain solar arrays on new AHA homes being built for the 2,000-acre Whisper Valley (www.whispervalleyaustin.com) community in East Austin, TX. Over the term of the agreement, AHA Dream Homes projects building up to 100 homes at Whisper Valley, the state's first Zero Energy Capable Homes. As part of the community's vision of producing as much clean, renewable energy as it consumes, every home in the Whisper Valley development will feature solar panels.

Sunfinity will provide customized design, engineering, permitting, procurement, installation, and activation of every system to ensure a seamless transition to solar energy for new AHA Dream Homes built in Phases II through V at Whisper Valley. The basic systems will be four to six kilowatts, on average, which can offset up to 60% of the home's energy needs, depending on customer options. AHA Dream Homes and Sunfinity have partnered to be the only team at Whisper Valley to offer prospective buyers an option, before purchase of the home, for an expanded solar system that can offset up to 100% of the home's energy needs. The homeowner also has the option to include battery storage. Sunfinity will offer multiple options with battery storage from both the Tesla and Sonnen battery lines.

Additionally, Sunfinity's team will take the lead for solar operations and maintenance within the community, as well as installations for homeowners who want to add additional solar energy capacity or battery storage options after they move-in.

"Sunfinity demonstrated that they have a great bench of senior, experienced talent, and they have the stability and resources to be a trusted partner on a long-term basis," said Fred Herrejon, Managing Owner of AHA Dream Homes.

"AHA Dream Homes is truly building the future at Whisper Valley, helping them realize the vision of this as a Net Zero Community, which produces as much energy as it uses" said John Billingsley, founder and Chairman/CEO of Sunfinity. "We are honored to be part of their team ensuring solar delivers clean power for their homeowners."

AHA Dream Homes at Whisper Valley range from 1,674 to 2,200 square feet, priced from $378,600. There are five floor plans, and a decorated model is available at 9808 Becoming St., Whisper Valley, TX 78653 (Self-Guided UTour and by appointment tours are available).

