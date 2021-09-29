aha! launches eight nonstop flights from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to cities across the western United States

RENO, Nev., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines announced its reboot with the launch of aha!, its "air-hotel-adventure" leisure brand. Combining value-priced fares and nonstop flights, aha! will begin flying from its home base at Reno-Tahoe International Airport on October 24, 2021 to eight cities across the western United States.

Nonstop Flights Coming to Underserved Communities

aha! has chosen cities that do not currently have nonstop service to Reno-Tahoe, giving travelers access to convenient one-to-two hour nonstop flights to a world-renowned destination offering casino resorts, unique dining and outdoor adventure. The nonstop flight eliminates the need for time consuming connections at crowded hubs or long drives giving travelers more time for adventure and less time traveling making short, spontaneous vacations possible.

Flights from Reno-Tahoe:

Pasco/Tri-Cities, Wash. 24-Oct-21

Bakersfield, Calif. 25-Oct-21

Medford / Ashland , Ore. 31-Oct-21

/ , Ore. Eugene/ Springfield , Ore. 1-Nov-21

, Ore. Ontario , Calif. 4-Nov-21

, Calif. 4-Nov-21 Redmond/Bend, Ore. 5-Nov-21

Eureka/Arcata, Calif. 9-Nov-21

Fresno/Yosemite, Calif. 10-Nov-21

aha! will serve each community three times a week with 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 regional jets. In the coming months, aha! plans to reach more than 20 destinations, from Reno-Tahoe, in the western United States.

New aha! Brand Offers Travelers More Leisure Options

aha! is the "air-hotel-adventure" leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines, designed for travelers to enjoy Reno-Tahoe's regional bounty—including exciting casino resorts and live entertainment, a diverse art and dining scene, and the world-class ski-golf-outdoor activities around Lake Tahoe, North America's largest alpine lake. Thrill seekers can also take in exciting shows and annual events including Burning Man, Hot August Nights, Reno Rodeo, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event, National Championship Air Races, Great Reno Balloon Races, Lake Tahoe Snowfest, and more.

"We are excited to announce aha! and its innovative new air service at RNO," said Shaun Carey, Chairman of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. "They are connecting Northern Nevada to new markets from across the west that will bring new visitors to our spectacular region."

"The Reno-Tahoe region offers travelers a wide range of fun and unique experiences," said Head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit Tim Sieber. "With the time savings of nonstop flights and packages with great deals at a curated collection of the best hotels and gaming resorts in the region coming soon, we're giving travelers everything they need to customize their own great, short vacation."

aha! is powered by ExpressJet Airlines, which has operated reliable air services to hundreds of smaller cities in the United States for 35 years.

"As ExpressJet began developing post-COVID flying opportunities that fit our history of serving smaller communities with regional aircraft, we realized that the old adage of 'getting there is half the fun' has become 'just getting there burns up half the vacation'," said ExpressJet's CEO Subodh Karnik. "With so many under-served communities and the allure of Reno-Tahoe, the aha! brand model practically leapt at us."

Travelers Can Take Advantage of Introductory Cost-Saving Fares

aha! is launching with an introductory, limited-time launch fare of $49 each way* into all communities. Coming soon, aha! will offer value-priced vacation packages that will offer travelers great savings on short two to five-night vacation getaways.

Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call Center at

775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages.

www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines is the union of Atlantic Southeast Airlines and Continental Express and operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft. Over its 35-year history, ExpressJet has flown most Embraer, Bombardier, and ATR aircraft from cities across the continental United States into airports in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest.

www.expressjet.com

Introductory Fare Sale

*Introductory, limited time airfare prices are one-way and include taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Must be purchased at least 21 days ahead of travel and by November 15, 2021. Other sale fares may be available for travel dates closer to the date of purchase. Some travel dates may have very limited seat availability or subject to blackout. Note that additional fees apply for cancelations and changes, call center bookings, baggage, etc. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. See www.flyaha.com for full details of fare, restrictions, and charges.

