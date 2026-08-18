AHAM Verifide® Expands Market Presence with Addition of Bathroom Exhaust Fans to Ventilation Product Category

New certification category gives manufacturers and consumers independent verification of ventilation product performance.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders in California, 11 other states and the District of Columbia now have an easy way to determine if bathroom fans meet the state's listing requirements with the expansion of the AHAM Verifide® program to include bathroom exhaust fans. The expansion broadens the program's coverage of residential ventilation products and strengthens AHAM's growing commitment to indoor air quality.

The expansion is a response to market demand for independent testing and certification of bathroom exhaust fans and creates a more comprehensive certification pathway for manufacturers of residential ventilation products. Companies that produce multiple types of ventilation fans can now certify a broader range of their products through the AHAM Verifide program.

Bathroom exhaust fans play a key role in residential ventilation by removing moisture and helping manage indoor air conditions. Adding the category extends AHAM Verifide's presence in the indoor air quality space and supports the program's broader focus on products that contribute to healthier homes.

"Consumers cannot always see or independently evaluate how well a ventilation product performs," said Randy Cooper, AHAM Vice President of Standards and Technical Operations. "Independent certification helps make that performance visible. "The AHAM Verifide mark gives consumers and builders a clear way to identify products whose performance has been tested rather than relying solely on marketplace claims."

Products participating in the program will be tested through Energy Systems Laboratory (ESL) Indoor Environments Lab, with Intertek serving as the AHAM Verifide program administrator. Qualified models will be listed in the AHAM Verifide directory. California has approved the AHAM bathroom exhaust fan directory for compliance with the state's building energy code. Through the AHAM Verifide directory and its integration with the State Appliance Standards Database (SASD), AHAM Verifide also provides manufacturers with a pathway to satisfy the certification and listing requirements of 11 other states and the District of Columbia that require third-party certification for residential bathroom exhaust fans.

AHAM oversees numerous certification and verification programs focused on the performance and energy use of home comfort, cooking, and cleaning appliances used in homes and schools.

AHAM Verifide® is a leading independent home appliance certification and verification program that tests home appliances and replacement air filters against rigorous standards to certify performance and energy use, driving purchase confidence and peace of mind. AHAM Verifide makes selection simple by verifying product performance through independent, third-party testing, giving customers confidence that they are bringing home the product that best meets their needs. For more information, visit www.ahamverifide.org.

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)