Breathe Easier: AHAM Launches Program to Confirm Air Filter Performance

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The millions of people who rely on portable room air cleaners to improve their indoor air quality now have a way to know their air cleaner filters perform well thanks to a new AHAM Verifide® program designed to test and verify the performance of replacement air filters.

Regular replacement of room air cleaner filters is an essential part of product care and maintenance. But when it comes time to replace the filter, owners face a host of both brand-name and off-brand options. And unfortunately, not all of them deliver a performance equal to that of the original filter, which could compromise the air cleaner's performance and the user's indoor air quality.

AHAM Verifide launched the program in response to growing concerns about poorly performing replacement filters being purchased online. Given that many people use air cleaners to manage allergy symptoms and reduce the spread of illness-causing viruses and bacteria, non-genuine filters could introduce health risks into homes.

"Tens of millions of people place trust in their home appliances every day, and that includes keeping their indoor air cleaner," said AHAM President & CEO Kelly Mariotti. "For more than five decades, AHAM Verifide has been a leading symbol of that trust. When an air filter is tested by AHAM Verifide, anyone who relies on an air cleaner can rest easy knowing the filter they purchased will deliver a performance equal to that of the original filter."

For customers, the program offers the peace-of-mind that they are getting what they paid for, and that their air cleaner will continue to perform as intended. Shoppers can trust that AHAM Verifide products have been tested in accredited labs by an independent third party. For retailers, filter performance verification builds trust in the products they offer and an easy way for shoppers to compare products and choose with confidence.

AHAM Verifide welcomes the first group of licensees of the replacement filter verification program:

AM Conservation Group

Blueair

Guardian Technologies, LLC

Lasko Products, LLC

Levoit

AHAM Verifide is the trusted authority on home appliances with a commitment to helping shoppers purchase appliances that empower a healthier home. The program expansion to include replacement filters is a step forward for AHAM Verifide's decades-long commitment to product verification as the leading independent certification program for portable room air cleaners, ventilation hoods and other products.

AHAM Verifide® is a leading independent home appliance certification and verification program that tests home appliances and replacement air filters against rigorous standards to certify performance and energy use, driving purchase confidence and peace of mind. AHAM Verifide makes selection simple by verifying product performance through independent, third-party testing, giving customers confidence that they are bringing home the product that best meets their needs. For more information, visit www.ahamverifide.org.

SOURCE Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM)