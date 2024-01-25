AHARA Brings its Personalized Nutrition Solution to Employers for Preventive Health

AHARA launches its B2B personalized nutrition program empowering employers to improve the mental and physical health of their employees through science-based nutrition

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHARA, a leader in personalized nutrition, is the only evidence-based, food-first nutrition plan, today announced the expansion of its services with the launch of a new business-to-business (B2B) program, AHARA for Employers. As a leading advocate in personal nutrition, AHARA's new initiative is designed to help employers across North America prioritize their employees' well-being and productivity while concurrently reducing their own healthcare costs.

AHARA for Employers provides businesses with a preventative healthcare solution that empowers employees to the nutrients their body needs through personalized nutrition plans. The program, supported by a scientifically developed algorithm, identifies nutrient deficiencies linked to various health issues through a comprehensive health questionnaire and guides individuals toward customized foods and supplements they need for optimal health. Their plan takes into consideration health and medical history, allergies, symptoms, key lifestyle factors and personal health goals.

"At AHARA, our mission is to support individuals in achieving personal health goals and living longer through personalized nutrition. Recognizing the growing importance of a holistic approach to health benefits, we extend our science-backed offerings to companies committed to overall employee well-being," said Julie Wainwright, Co-founder and CEO.

The B2B program provides companies with a one-year subscription for their employees or engage in an ongoing partnership and subsidize memberships so employees receive AHARA benefits at a discount.

How it Works
AHARA's innovative approach begins with a scientifically-backed health questionnaire that collects and analyzes participants' unique health information. Employees then receive a comprehensive report with their key nutrients and daily nutritional meal plans with their optimal foods and recipes. The Ahara app gives them secure access to their nutrition report, daily meal plans, food logs, grocery lists, and much more.

AHARA for Employers empowers organizations to proactively support their employees' health journeys, fostering a culture of well-being that extends beyond the workplace.

To learn more about AHARA and the benefits it can provide to your business, visit https://www.ahara.com/for-employers.

About AHARA
AHARA provides personalized nutrition for optimal health and longevity. Leveraging the latest scientific, evidence-based research combined with users' personal data, its proprietary algorithm provides personalized recommendations for food and supplements. The venture-backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of physician nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis and serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright. AHARA.com

