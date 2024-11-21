Ahara Corporation Expands Weight Loss Services For Ahara Med Members with Personalized Dietitian Consultation Program

The new program offers a whole-body approach to weight management

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahara Med , the comprehensive medical weight loss solution from Ahara Corporation, today announced the launch of its personalized dietitian consultation program. Designed to provide a holistic, long-term approach to weight management, the program offers science-backed support to patients throughout all stages of their weight loss journey, including those using GLP-1 medications.

The program includes an in-depth 55-minute initial consultation and 30-minute follow-up sessions with a registered dietitian focusing on nutritional health and wellness as it relates to weight management. Ahara Med works with the following insurance providers to offer full or partial fee coverage to members for these services. Providers include: Aetna; BlueCross BlueShield; and United Healthcare.

A new study from the University of Washington reveals that by 2050, over half of the global population could be overweight or obese and according to the CDC , about 74% of adults in the United States are overweight. It's been shown that taking GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP medications can result in significant weight loss in individuals. However, without proper nutritional guidance and improved eating habits, loss of muscle mass and risk of gaining weight back is very high. Additionally, individuals who are overweight or obese are often malnourished due to low intake of micronutrients and poor quality of the foods eaten. Ahara Med's comprehensive approach tackles not only weight loss but also the micronutrient deficiencies and poor dietary habits that frequently accompany obesity.

"At Ahara Med, we know that sustainable weight loss is about more than medication or diet; it's about building healthy habits you can maintain," said Julie Wainwright, CEO and Co-Founder of Ahara. "This program is an extension of our mission to empower patients with the knowledge, tools, and guidance they need for long-term success."

During the initial consultation, patients will work with a registered dietitian to:

Assess family and personal health history, current medication or supplement use, and lifestyle factors like physical activity, sleep, and stress.

Review recent lab results to identify potential barriers to weight loss.

Establish personalized nutrition goals to achieve steady, realistic progress.

Develop an actionable plan to build sustainable food habits that ensure weight loss is maintained

The program's follow-up sessions provide patients with ongoing support to set new goals, monitor progress, and make adjustments as needed. Each session emphasizes practical strategies, such as balanced meal planning, portion control, and optimizing sleep and stress management.

The dietitian consultations complement Ahara Med's broader offerings, which include doctor-prescribed GLP-1 medications (the active ingredient in Ozempic® and Wegovy®), clinical-grade supplements, and access to Ahara's personalized nutrition app. By supporting patients before, during, and after medication use, the program aims to build habits that sustain weight loss and promote long-term health.

"Patients who rely solely on medications for weight loss often face challenges keeping the weight off. Our program was designed to bridge that gap by creating a sustainable foundation for lifelong wellness," says Registered Dietitian and Head of Nutrition for Ahara, Jordan Anthony, MS, RDN.

Founded in 2022, with seed round funding of $10.25M, Ahara's personalized nutrition solution uses advanced machine learning on top of 300+ clinically validated studies from physicians, PhD scientists, dieticians, and researchers across the globe, to help customers avoid disease and extend their health span. Building on that success, Ahara Med adds to Ahara's accessible, personalized, and comprehensive suite of products, targeted at the obesity epidemic in the U.S.

For more information, visit ahara.com .

ABOUT AHARA

Ahara is a medical weight loss and personalized nutrition company delivering a comprehensive, science-backed approach to better health. Our focus is delivering sustainable weight loss and improved overall health through GLP-1 / GIP medications, in combination with personalized nutrition guidance from our registered dietitians. Ahara is an end-to-end solution for those seeking proven weight loss, better health and longevity. The venture-backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Blaine Heck

[email protected]

201-314-9506

SOURCE Ahara Corporation