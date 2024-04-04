AHARA Personalized Nutrition Announces Daily Meal Plans and Rewards Program

New Features Give Users Greater Control Over Their Health Making it Easier to Reach Health Goals

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHARA , a leader in personalized nutrition and the only evidence-based, food-first nutrition plan, is introducing two new product features to further enhance its personalized nutrition program for consumers. Daily Meal Plans and a user rewards program are now available to members. As a leading advocate in personal nutrition, AHARA's rewards initiative incentivizes users to prioritize healthy eating habits, offering points redeemable for credit, while its daily Meal Plan feature makes eating the foods rich in your key nutrients even easier.

AHARA

In line with its mission to revolutionize personal nutrition, the AHARA rewards system lets users accumulate points through daily engagement with the AHARA app. Points are earned for various activities, including saving recipes, creating shopping lists, and scanning menus. Users can redeem their points for credits on purchases.

The newly launched, highly requested, personalized Meal Plans target a user's unique key nutrients through a weekly Meal Plan that makes eating for better health easy. Users access their AHARA account to find their customized daily and weekly recipes completely tailored to their nutrient needs. Recipes can easily be saved, added, deleted, or added to a grocery list integrated with Instacart.

"At AHARA, we're committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health journey through accessible and effective nutrition solutions," said Julie Wainwright, Co-founder and CEO. "Our personalized Meal Plans and rewards program not only encourages healthy eating habits but also reinforces the value of utilizing the AHARA app daily as a comprehensive tool for personalized nutrition guidance."

AHARA's scientifically based questionnaire and personalized recommendations, give users a nutrition report featuring their body's key nutrients, as well as access to practical solutions for achieving their health and nutrition goals without the need for in-person consultations. For more information about AHARA and its precision nutrition solutions, visit AHARA.com.

About AHARA

AHARA provides personalized nutrition for optimal health and longevity. Leveraging the latest scientific, evidence-based research combined with users' personal data, its proprietary algorithm provides personalized recommendations for food and supplements. The venture- backed, female-founded consumer health tech company is the brainchild of physician nutrition specialist Dr. Melina Jampolis and serial tech entrepreneur Julie Wainwright. AHARA.com

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kershaw

Natural Brand Partners

[email protected]

(909) 573-7237

SOURCE AHARA