AHCU Launches Unique Mortgage Program Designed for Healthcare Professionals in the Twin Cities

New adjustable-rate mortgage and specialized underwriting remove long-standing barriers to homeownership for clinicians and healthcare workers

SAINT PAUL, Minn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Healthcare Credit Union (AHCU) today announced the launch of a new mortgage solution specifically designed for healthcare professionals, combining a competitively priced adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) with specialized underwriting that reflects the realities of healthcare careers.

Effective April 1, the new program is unique and among the first of its kind in the Twin Cities, addressing the unique financial challenges faced by physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers—particularly early in their careers.

A snapshot of the financial realities facing healthcare professionals nationwide and in Minnesota that shows how student debt, rising home prices, and income gaps continue to make homeownership more difficult. A side-by-side look at how AHCU’s Healthcare Mortgage is purpose-built for healthcare professionals—offering flexible student loan treatment, low or no down payment, and no PMI compared to traditional lenders.

Healthcare professionals often carry significant student loan debt, experience income growth that isn't immediately reflected in traditional underwriting, and rely on employment contracts rather than established earnings history. Conventional mortgage products frequently fail to account for these factors, creating unnecessary barriers to homeownership. This new offering is designed to change that.

"Healthcare professionals dedicate their lives to caring for our communities, but the financial system hasn't always been designed with their career paths in mind," said Joel Swanson, President and CEO of AHCU. "This program is a perfect example of the credit union difference—we're able to look beyond rigid formulas and design solutions that reflect real lives. We're removing barriers so healthcare workers can buy homes sooner, with less friction and more confidence."

A Mortgage Built for Healthcare Careers

At the center of the program is a portfolio-based ARM product featuring:

Rates typically 75–100 basis points below comparable fixed-rate options

No private mortgage insurance (PMI)—even with low down payments

Up to 100% financing for qualified borrowers

Loan amounts up to $1.25 million

A one-time rate reset option if rates improve before closing

Because the loans are held in portfolio, AHCU is not constrained by traditional secondary market rules—allowing for greater flexibility and member-focused design.

Underwriting That Reflects Reality

The program also introduces specialized underwriting for healthcare professionals, including:

Student loan flexibility, including reduced or excluded payment calculations

Debt-to-income ratios up to 50%

Accepting employment contracts for borrowers starting new roles within 60–90 days

Expanded eligibility across a wide range of healthcare roles, including physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, and nurses

These features directly address the most common obstacles healthcare workers face when trying to qualify for a mortgage.

"This is just the beginning," added Swanson. "Our goal is to bring this level of flexibility and understanding to other products and all we do to strengthen the healthcare community."

*Based in Woodbury, Minn., Associated Healthcare Credit Union (AHCU) is a not-for-profit, financial cooperative that uniquely serves individuals working in the healthcare industry with full-service banking: checking, credit cards, savings, loans and more. With roots serving employees of Allina Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, Children's Minnesota, and HealthEast, AHCU serves healthcare-related workers throughout the 33-county Greater Twin Cities area. Members of AHCU receive maximum value through competitive rates, minimal fees, and unique, member-centric products and programs. Established in 1953, AHCU now has five branches located throughout the Twin Cities and is owned by more than 12,300 members. AHCU has more than $170million in assets. Additional information is available at www.ahcu.org or by calling (877) 241-8233.

SOURCE Associated Healthcare Credit Union