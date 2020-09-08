AHDPG Launches New Medical Practice Administrator Online Training Program

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, Inc. (AHDPGTM), the nation's leader in healthcare documentation services, training and certification, today announced the availability of its newest online training program, Medical Practice Administrator. The program is designed for individuals seeking to launch an exciting career in healthcare or individuals currently working in healthcare who are interested in taking their next career step.

Medical Practice Administrator

"According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics employment of medical and health services managers is projected to grow 32 percent from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all occupations," said Peter Reilly, CEO of AHDPG. "Helping people improve their lives is a driving principle at AHDPG, and we are thrilled to be a part of each person's story as they gain new skills in high-growth healthcare careers as well as helping hospitals and health systems develop their workforce. When healthcare employers give their employees the chance to gain new skills, they can retain staff, meet critical needs, and support improved patient outcomes."

This Medical Practice Administrator Online Training Program teaches fundamental skills for managing a physician's practice. This course will discuss the requirements of managing the revenue cycle, compliance regulations, human resources, health information, and general business processes that make practice management a challenging yet rewarding profession. This program is delivered completely online with Instructor support. Students can complete coursework in as little as three to four months.

For over 10 years AHDPG's certificate programs have prepared learners for exciting careers in healthcare. When offered as professional development, they offer hospitals and health systems the opportunity to retrain and retain their employees. Our training programs are all available online, with Instructor support and allow learners the ability to access the courses on their on schedule and at their own pace.

About AHDPG

The American Healthcare Documentation Professional Group (AHDPGTM) is a premier provider of healthcare documentation services, training, and certification. Since 1992 we have provided our training and services to individuals, hospitals, medical clinics, physician groups and other healthcare organizations in the following areas:

Certified Medical Scribe Professional (CMSP)

Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist - Medical Transcription Editing (CHDS)

Medical Billing & Coding

Administrative Medical Assisting

Clinical Medical Assisting with Externship

EKG Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Medical Billing & Coding

Credentialing Programs

Continuing Education Programs

AHDPG is licensed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Division of Professional Licensure and our Certified Healthcare Documentation Specialist (Medical Transcription) training program is approved by the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity's Approval Committee for Certificate Programs (ACCP).

Media contact:

Peter Reilly

[email protected]

508-938-9250

SOURCE American Healthcare Documentation Professionals Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ahdpg.com

