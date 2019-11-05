AHDPG Launches New Medical Scribe Training Program

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AHDPG announced the launch of its newest online training program for individuals looking to take on the activities of a medical scribe or clinical information manager in the family medicine or internal medicine settings of care. The Family – Internal Medicine for Certified Medical Scribe Professionals (CMSPs) program starts from the vantage point that each candidate for this program possesses a fundamental level of knowledge in medical scribing. This course is designed to be a supplement foundational knowledge and increase one's knowledge in the specialty of Family or Internal Medicine as it pertains to the scribe role.

"The use of medical scribes across all settings of care is accelerating rapidly. In addition, healthcare organizations across the country are moving towards developing their own teams of medical scribes - typically leveraging their existing (or new) allied health professionals," Peter Reilly, CEO of AHDPG said. "Like doctors who after completing medical school usually further their medical education in a specific specialty of medicine by completing a multiple year residency, a medical scribe can benefit by enhancing their knowledge in a specific specialty or specialties. This the fifth program in our specialty series of scribe training programs and complements our other programs in cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and orthopedics."

These programs are designed to meet the unique requirements of each specialty. Scribe training for medicine and medical specialties requires deep knowledge in the areas of medical terminology, anatomy, disease processes, medications, procedures, and charting. In this course, individuals will add to their skill sets by achieving more expert knowledge in the medical specialty of Family/Internal Medicine. This combined with the scribe skillset will then translate to becoming a documentation specialist for a provider in that specialty. Having the assistance of a scribe that is trained in the specialty of Family/Internal Medicine will enable the Provider to return to the focus of patient care without having to spend hours on documentation.

Each course in our Specialty Series is designed for practicing medical scribes and/or graduates of the AHDPG Medical Scribe Professional or Medical Scribe for Practicing Allied Health Professionals training programs and can be completed in 1 month.

The American Healthcare Documentation Professional Group (AHDPG) is a premier provider of healthcare documentation services, staffing and training. Since 1992, we've provided healthcare documentation services, staffing and training to hospitals, medical clinics, physician groups and other healthcare organizations.

In 2011 we launched the industry's first medical scribe training program and in 2017 we launched the industry's most respected medical scribe certification exam.

