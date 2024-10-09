AHEAD Achieves AWS Healthcare Competency Status

Recognizing AHEAD's technical expertise in delivering seamless solutions for clients on the AWS platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and leading national provider of cloud, data and digital engineering solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency.

Achieving this competency differentiates AHEAD as an AWS Partner that provides specialized services that help healthcare organizations adopt, develop and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Achieving the AWS Healthcare Competency underscores our focus and expertise in delivering impactful solutions for the healthcare industry," said Eric Kaplan, AHEAD Chief Technology Officer. "By leveraging the scale and advanced services of the AWS platform, we're able to enhance patient care by driving innovation and efficiency."

AHEAD has developed a comprehensive approach that empowers healthcare providers to accelerate digital initiatives, streamline operations, improve data accessibility and deliver more effective and personalized care.

AHEAD offers solutions within electronic health record (EHR) modernization, including Epic migration, and EHR-integrated imaging accessibility. By leveraging AHEAD's Data & AI solutions, healthcare organizations can make data-driven decisions that directly impact patient care. AHEAD secures healthcare organizations through the construction of scalable, multi-site networks that adhere to AWS best practices and comply with HIPAA, HITRUST and NIST.

"Working with AHEAD has been transformative for our organization's journey on AWS. As a healthcare provider, transitioning to a hybrid on-premises and multi-cloud environment presented unique challenges, but AHEAD's expertise and guidance have been invaluable every step of the way," said Thomas Gorrie, Sharp HealthCare's Director of Core Technologies. "AHEAD's commitment to our success is evident in their customer obsession and proactive support. They have consistently gone above and beyond to ensure that our team is equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the AWS cloud environment."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information on AHEAD's partnership with AWS, visit https://ahead.com/partner/aws/.

About AHEAD

We engineer digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the business impact of technology in every client we serve. For more information visit AHEAD.com.

