AHEAD Achieves Zscaler MSSP Authorization, Launches Managed Access Services

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of managed services and enterprise cloud solutions, announced today that it has been formally authorized as a Zscaler Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP). This latest achievement strengthens the long-time partnership between AHEAD and Zscaler. AHEAD now has the capabilities to manage Zscaler For Users product set which includes Secure Internet Access (ZIA), Secure Private Access (ZPA), and Digital Experience (ZDX) solutions.

With the increasing threat of cyber breaches, it is crucial for businesses and government entities to have effective cybersecurity measures in place. However, many organizations struggle with deploying and operating these technologies with best practices and properly trained staff.

AHEAD addresses these challenges by offering Zscaler Managed Security Services at enterprise scale. Clients will enjoy secure internet traffic for remote users, allowing for private app connection without a VPN. Through AHEAD's experienced managed security services program, clients benefit from the outcome of secure connectivity, without the need to manage tools and talent.

"Zscaler's diligent approach to cybersecurity, combined with AHEAD's deep experience in managed security services, delivers exceptional security for enterprises," said Jamison Nack, senior vice president of alliances at AHEAD.

"Completing the Services Authorized journey shows AHEAD's commitment to provide their customers with the best possible experience around Zscaler's Zero Trust exchange," said Karl Soderlund, SVP, WW Partners and Alliances, at Zscaler. "The Services Authorized program includes a thorough training track to ensure partners are prepared to provide their customers with the very best in services."

AHEAD's managed security services protect enterprises with offerings ranging from endpoint detection and response to firewall management. Through automation and next-gen observability, AHEAD mitigates vulnerabilities for protected environments. The company's team of certified experts goes beyond standard service levels, providing customers with industry leading expertise and support to ensure their cybersecurity needs are met.

About AHEAD

We engineer digital platforms that power the most successful organizations in the world. Our consultative approach, technical expertise, and innovative solutions combine to accelerate the business impact of technology in every client we serve.

