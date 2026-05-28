AHEAD and Cursor Announce Partnership to Help Enterprises Reimagine Software Delivery in the AI Era

Partnership helps enterprises scale AI-native engineering across teams, workflows, and the software delivery lifecycle

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD and Cursor today announced a partnership designed to help enterprises reimagine the software delivery lifecycle for the AI era, moving AI-native engineering from individual developer adoption to scaled transformation across enterprise teams, workflows, and operating models.

Cursor has become a leading AI-native development platform that is redefining how software is planned, built, reviewed, modernized and maintained. As engineering teams adopt Cursor to accelerate software development and improve quality, enterprises face a broader challenge: translating that momentum into an operating model that scales across the organization.

The partnership brings together Cursor's leading AI-native development platform with AHEAD's enterprise advisory, platform engineering, enablement, and change management expertise. Together, the companies will help organizations move beyond tool-level adoption and build the programs, workflows, standards, and organizational muscle required to make AI-native engineering real at enterprise scale.

As AI transforms software development, enterprises are not simply deploying a new developer tool. They are rethinking how engineering work gets done. Teams need new workflows, skills, ways to measure productivity, approaches to collaboration between humans and AI, and new ways to scale adoption across product, application, and platform teams. AHEAD will help clients define and implement this transformation in a practical, enterprise-ready way.

"Cursor is reshaping how developers build software, and enterprises are now asking how to bring that capability into the broader software delivery lifecycle at scale," said Eric Kaplan, Chief Technology Officer, AHEAD. "Our collaboration with Cursor is about helping clients move from adoption to transformation. AHEAD brings the enterprise enablement, change management, platform integration, and operating model expertise required to help organizations reimagine the SDLC for the AI era."

Through the collaboration, AHEAD will help enterprises:

Reimagine software delivery workflows for an AI-native SDLC

Scale Cursor adoption across product, application, and platform engineering teams

Design enablement programs that build fluency in AI-native engineering practices

Establish new operating models, standards, and success metrics for AI-assisted development

Integrate AI-native development practices into existing enterprise delivery processes and toolchains

Drive the change management required to support broad, sustained adoption across the organization

"Enterprises are moving quickly to adopt Cursor because they see the potential to fundamentally change how software is built," said Brian McCarthy, President, Global Revenue and Field Operations at Cursor. "AHEAD understands that the next challenge is not simply access to the platform, it is also helping organizations scale new ways of working across teams, processes, and the SDLC. Together, we can help enterprises turn AI-native development into a repeatable, scalable transformation."

This collaboration reflects a shared belief that AI-native engineering will become a defining capability for modern enterprises. By pairing Cursor's leading development platform with AHEAD's enterprise transformation expertise, the partnership will help organizations move beyond isolated adoption and establish a scalable foundation for software delivery in the AI era.

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates strategy into execution by engineering integrated solutions across infrastructure, applications, data, and security. The company builds and manages digital platforms that power transformation for leading enterprises, modernizing platforms and workflows and applying AI to unlock the full impact of people and technology, building what others only blueprint. For more information on AHEAD, please visit our website at https://www.ahead.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE AHEAD