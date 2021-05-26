Ahead Approaches Financial Inclusion Head On With Immersive Brand Marketing Efforts

"Financial inclusion is a very real issue and a struggle that millions of Americans and I, as an immigrant, know all too well," said Ahead CEO, Anu Shultes. "As someone who understands the financial needs of underserved customers first hand, I have made it my personal and professional mission to help every American have access to a safe and healthy financial system."

We offer customers access to the financial tools they need to make their money work for them, not the other way around.

The campaign dubbed, 'Ahead for All' after the brand's mantra, is rooted in the company's mission to help all people create financially secure futures, and features the following interactive elements and experiences:

AR Experience: Demonstrating that it's 'Ahead' of the digital curve, the brand teamed up with renowned digital architect, Iddris Sandu, to create an AR experience that offers a glimpse into the future of banking. The experience is activated via a QR code that appear on designated campaign assets including the brand's digital ad which features the 23 year old tech leader and a diverse mix of influencers including pro skater Theotis Beasley; creative director, Bieja Velez; athlete and pro skater, Isiah Hilt; BMX athlete "Bike Life Rex;' celebrity stylist, Ugo Mozie; photographer, Brandon Almengo; and disruptive virtual artist, Distortedd.

Docu-Series: To bring the connection of culture and banking to life, Ahead teamed up with executive producer and creative director Marvin Bing of Fairfax Studios, to assemble a cast of influencers from all walks of life to share personal stories about their financial journeys. Featuring former NBA player turned cannabis entrepreneur, Al Harrington; twin designers, Coco + Breezy; financial guru Lauren Simmons; pro skater Isiah Hilt; streetwear designer KidSuper; and rapper Mistah Fab, the six episode 'Ahead for All' docu-series was directed by Armani Martin and can be previewed via its official trailer prior to its release to be announced this summer.

Celebrity 2k Gaming Tournament: The gaming industry has become a powerful subculture, and has been a major focus in the development of the Ahead platform, both in concept and community. To celebrate its impending launch, the brand teamed up with the Internet's definitive video game podcast featuring and spotlighting gamers of color, Spawn on Me, to bring together celebrity and professional gamers including Brent "Lord Beezus" Aasgaard, Utah Jazz Gaming starting power forward; Aaron "ARooks" Rookwood, Milwaukee Bucks Gaming starting shooting guard; Lytel "Lotty" Martin, Milwaukee Bucks Gaming starting small forward; and Shaka "Compete" Browne, Utah Jazz Gaming starting small forward; Pierce Simpson to compete in a live gaming tournament. Streamed to fans both virtually via Twitch , and in-person at a viewing party hosted by rapper and songwriter, Jozzy at The Parlor in Los Angeles, the 4-hour event was interwoven with breaks of virtual and in-person music performances by Flo Milli, Kamaiyah and Guapdad 4000 and candid discussions around banking, culture, and financial health.

Music BREAKr Contest & Playlist: To educate customers about financial literacy through the power of music, Ahead partnered with Music BREAKr to host a contest amongst emerging independent artists to curate a mix of original tracks inspired by the brand and its mission. The 12-track playlist is available exclusively on AudioMack , and will be promoted by the featured artists and select music influencers via their social media channels throughout the campaign.

Fashion Capsule Collection: To connect with style savvy consumers, Ahead collaborated with coveted streetwear designers Distortedd, Lauren Halsey, Coco + Breezy, Harun Intl and Young Lyxx to create the 'Ahead for All' Capsule Collection. Featuring an assortment of exclusive hoodies, tees, sweatshirts and crewnecks, the collection combines Ahead's unconventional approach to banking with each designer's own signature style. Prior to its digital drop to be announced this summer, the collection debuted at a pop up shop in Los Angeles where visitors had the opportunity to shop with purpose, as Ahead donated 100 percent of proceeds earned to support economic growth and inclusion in underserved communities throughout California via three influential youth organizations: Gameheads, Summa Everythang Community Center and Streetcode Academy.

"We're flipping the script to connect with customers on both cultural and personal levels through a mix of immersive and interactive experiences that puts the financial health conversation in context with their everyday lives and interests," explains Ahead COO and Head of People, Kimberly Morgan. "Ahead offers customers access to the financial tools they need to make their money work for them, not the other way around."



The Ahead app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the 'Ahead for All' campaign or for information about how to enroll, please visit aheadmoney.com or follow @Ahead_Money on Instagram and Twitter for updates.

ABOUT AHEAD FINANCIALS

Ahead Financials (Ahead) is a universally inclusive digital banking and financial health platform founded on a mission to help everyone get on a path to better financial health. Rooted in community, culture and inclusion, Ahead aims to ensure no one is excluded from the cornerstones of financial wellbeing: the ability to plan, save, spend, borrow and learn good financial habits. To learn more or to open an account, please visit www.aheadmoney.com or follow @Ahead_Money on Instagram and Twitter .

