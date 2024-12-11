AHEAD Awarded a 2024 AWS Partner Award

AHEAD recognized as Industry Partner of the Year - Healthcare & Life Sciences winner, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help their customers drive innovation

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, is a recipient of a 2024 Geography and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AHEAD is excited to announce it has been named the winner of Industry Partner of the Year – Healthcare & Life Sciences, recognizing top AWS Partners with the Healthcare or Life Sciences Competency who deliver innovative mission-based wins for Healthcare customers.

Announced during the Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2024, the Geographic and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they support their customers.

AHEAD utilizes AWS-based solutions and services to enable its healthcare clients to efficiently manage and analyze vast amounts of data, enhance collaboration and modernized clinical services, ensure robust cyber resiliency and recovery capabilities, and leverage AI for improved patient care and operational efficiencies.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from AWS, and grateful for the collaborative relationship that enables us to drive significant innovations in healthcare," said Andy Sajous, Field CTO for AHEAD's Healthcare Vertical. "Together, we are transforming the healthcare landscape, enabling clinical researchers and healthcare professionals to work more collaboratively and efficiently to the enormous benefit of their patients."

The Geography and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across several award categories, awarded at both the geographic and global level. All AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases.

In addition, there were several data-driven award categories, which were evaluated by a unique set of metrics that helped measure AWS Partners' performance over the past year. Canalys audited the datasets used to ensure that all measurements and calculations were objective and accurate. Finalists represented the top three ranked AWS Partners across each category.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping partners innovate, accelerate their journey to the cloud, and take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS.

