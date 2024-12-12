AHEAD Launches Dedicated Organization to Serve Mid-Market

Industry Veteran Mike Kuehn Appointed Senior Vice President to Lead Go-to-Market

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, has announced the formation of a dedicated unit to serve the mid-market segment, defined generally as organizations with under 2,500 employees and less than $1 billion in annual revenues. This new AHEAD unit will include a dedicated sales team and solutions engineering support model tailored to the specific needs of mid-market organizations.

With over 2,000 clients already in this segment, AHEAD sees potential for 30% annual growth from both expansion of existing client relationships and acquiring new accounts. Further, the segment is a key priority of AHEAD's largest partner, Dell Technologies, whose solutions will be a major point of emphasis in serving the segment.

"Dell Technologies is dedicated to serving the mid-market and AHEAD's strategic investment highlights our shared commitment to driving growth and innovation for this segment," said Bill Scannell, President, Global Sales & Customer Operations of Dell Technologies. "The new AHEAD organization, along with Dell's scalable infrastructure solutions, will help equip mid-market businesses with the tools they need to succeed."

Sales veteran Mike Kuehn will oversee the mid-market team as Senior Vice President, reporting to Tim Frank, AHEAD's Chief Revenue Officer. Based in New Jersey, Mike brings 30 years of experience in B2B technology, and a track record of building high-growth software and services companies. In addition to his responsibilities for the mid-market, Kuehn will also lead AHEAD Sales University (ASU), the company's sales professional development program designed to create the next generation of seasoned account executives.

"We're thrilled to have Mike join the team and help architect the next generation of our go-to-market at AHEAD," said Rich Falcone, President. "His commitment to building high-performing teams and exceptional client experience is second to none."

