AHEAD Medicine Corporation Reveals Cross-Test AML Diagnostic Technique at ASH 2023

News provided by

AHEAD Medicine Corporation

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI HealthTech startup AHEAD Medicine Corporation is delighted to announce its poster presentation at the esteemed American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2023 Conference. The presentation marks a pivotal achievement in the development of AHEAD's proprietary cyto-copilot technology, which automates the analysis of diagnostic flow cytometry data across various reagent and instrument platforms for disease screening and classification such as distinguishing acute myeloid leukemia from non-neoplastic samples.

Titled "Machine learning-facilitated cross-panel automatic classification at both sample and cell level in acute myeloid leukemia", the poster unveiled AHEAD's continuous efforts in developing automatic analysis solutions for flow cytometry data derived from disparate panels and instruments. AHEAD's cyto-copilot, a machine learning-driven platform, was developed to deliver universally applicable, efficient, and reproducible automated flow cytometry data analysis, independent of the flow cytometry panel or instrument used.

The study presented at ASH 2023 focused on the integration of diagnostic data measured using both BD Biosciences and Beckman Coulter panels. These two systems are among the most widely used in clinical and research settings but have traditionally required separate analysis due to differences in available markers and instrument settings.

AHEAD's panel-agnostic methodology fosters a more inclusive and adaptable automated analysis of flow cytometry data, an essential advancement given the growing and rapidly evolving demands for flow cytometry testing globally.

AHEAD Medicine's dedication to enhancing healthcare access through innovative data analysis in healthcare is reflective of its ongoing mission to devise solutions that navigate the intricacies of contemporary medicine.

For further details about AHEAD Medicine and to view the poster at ASH 2023, please visit https://www.aheadmedicine.com/publications/2023ash

About AHEAD Medicine Corporation

AHEAD Medicine Corporation stands at the forefront of AI HealthTech innovation, specializing in advanced data analytics for disease diagnosis, post-treatment monitoring, biomedical research, and quality assurance in cell therapy manufacturing.

SOURCE AHEAD Medicine Corporation

